BIAS Corporation Joins Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer Program to Drive Customer Success

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BIAS Corporation, a leading global IT systems integrator and Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced it has joined the Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer (CEI) program. BIAS has achieved CEI status in the following service modules:

Oracle launched the CEI partner program to accelerate customers' digital transformation in the cloud. The program recognizes and rewards partners that continually demonstrate expertise, a successful track record, and superior customer satisfaction in delivering high quality Oracle Cloud Applications implementations to customers.

"BIAS Corporation's Vision, Mission and Core Values are all centered on continuous self-improvement and innovation with a commitment to exceed customer expectations," explains Pam Fisher, VP of Applications at BIAS. "When we engage with our customers, we focus on their business objectives and pain points throughout the project. Leveraging Oracle Cloud Applications and our Transform to Cloud SaaS Toolkit, our consultants provide optimal, best-in-class solutions to meet our customers' business and technology needs. Our unwavering commitment to customer success is how we achieved the distinction of being an Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer in record time."

The CEI program was developed to provide customers with a clear, objective and informative view of partner qualifications for implementing Oracle Cloud Applications. Through the OPN Solutions Catalog, customers are now able to identify and engage with partner firms that best align to their specific project needs. Access to this information helps customers minimize implementation risk, quickly adopt new cloud functionality, and realize the maximum potential of the Oracle Cloud.

"Oracle is committed to helping our partners drive customer success across the Oracle Cloud portfolio," said Camillo Speroni, Vice President of Worldwide Strategic Alliances, Oracle. "We remain committed to providing partners with the training and resources needed to drive customer advocacy, and make the journey to cloud as smooth and successful as possible for customers."

About BIAS Corporation

As an Oracle Specialized Platinum Partner, Certified Oracle Reseller and Systems Integrator, BIAS provides exceptional Business and IT expertise and delivers advanced solutions to customers in both the commercial and public sectors.



BIAS is a one-stop-shop for customers and agencies embarking on business and IT transformations. The company's services include strategic planning, software and hardware acquisition, application and technology implementations, and managed services. BIAS is one of the few Systems Integrators that can bridge the divide between Business and IT whether it's on-premise, Cloud, or an integrated hybrid solution.



Since its founding in 2000, BIAS has delivered countless successful client engagements with award-winning solutions and services, cross-practice collaboration, thought leadership and a longstanding commitment to meeting customer goals and objectives. BIAS Corporation's unmatched Oracle expertise, focused industry insight and strategic leadership set it apart from traditional IT resellers.

BIAS has offices in Atlanta, Washington DC, Honolulu, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.biascorp.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

