BIAS listed as a Representative Vendor in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services

The Gartner report used several key criteria in evaluating which firms should be included in its list, including: Oracle and OCI skills bench strength, SLAs and business outcomes, geographic coverage, track record, references, challenges, and management tools. Notably, BIAS met the inclusion criteria to be on the list, providing services and capabilities that were deemed essential distinguishing factors. These included:

"We believe being included reinforces the trust the industry has in us and the value we provide to our customers."

"Have additional capabilities running Oracle Workloads on the only other Oracle-recognized cloud platforms for their workload, Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services

Provide customers with remotely delivered services

Are experts in the following aspects of Oracle and OCI environments:

Planning/assessment



Building/migrating workloads



Running/management of platforms



Optimization

Have OCI Gen 1 and Gen 2 experience

Utilize either their own internal cloud management platform and/or Oracle Solution Manager or the new Oracle Cloud Observability and Management Platform

Can be focused on hybrid IT and/or distributed cloud

Have Oracle Partner Certifications and/or are upgrading to the Oracle PartnerNetwork (see Oracle Partner Finder).

Are considered by Gartner as niche players (exceptions: ACS and Deloitte)

Overcome OCI hurdles such as Microsoft SQL Server or orchestrated frameworks requiring conversioning or customization"

"BIAS is very passionate about what we do, and you can see that in the recognition we've received from the industry since our founding," said John Ezzell, Co-founder and Executive Vice President of BIAS. "We believe being included reinforces the trust the industry has in us and the value we provide to our customers."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About BIAS

Founded in 2000, BIAS is a leading Oracle Partner and IT services company with dedicated solution experts around the world. BIAS delivers customer-driven business and IT solutions to optimize and accelerate business value for some of the world's leading companies and public sector organizations. We are a recognized leader in strategic planning for Cloud architecture, database management, managed services, cloud, and applications implementation. Our comprehensive approach – from design and implementation to support – allows us to deliver the right solution at the right time. BIAS's unmatched Oracle expertise, focused industry insight and strategic leadership set us apart from traditional IT resellers. We bridge the divide between technology and business to optimize value for our customers.





BIAS has global office locations in Atlanta, Washington DC, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.biascorp.com.

