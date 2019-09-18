BIAS Wins Prestigious Oracle Excellence Partner of the Year: North America and Global in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

The Oracle Excellence Awards for Partner of the Year recognizes BIAS for their outstanding work in crafting and expertly delivering one of the largest E-Business Suite migrations to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure at a leading American office supply retailer. Oracle partners drive innovation and support customers in their upgrade to the cloud. From business planning and implementation, to connectivity and data center services, Oracle partners provide the support and services needed to maximize the value of Oracle Cloud solutions for customers' organizations.

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) offers opportunities for partners to accelerate and expand their business. Oracle would like to highlight their partners who are highly experienced and skilled in taking their customers on a successful path to the cloud.

BIAS is an Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer and Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). BIAS was presented the 2019 Oracle Excellence Award for Partner of the Year in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure in both the North America and Global level categories for demonstrating an outstanding and innovative solution based on Oracle products. The Oracle Excellence Awards for Partner of the Year encourages innovation by Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) members, who use Oracle's products and technology to create value for customers and generate new business potential.

BIAS has put a tremendous amount of focus on developing an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure migration toolset to expedite customer cloud migrations and help them realize benefits and efficiencies that were unattainable with their on-premise infrastructure. "From automated cloud server provisioning and configuration using our BIAS Digital Platform (BDP) to automated system maintenance and monitoring with Oracle Management Cloud, we have improved and streamlined every aspect of the cloud transformation lifecycle," stated Krishnan Balasubramanian, BIAS Chief Technology Officer.

Customers are seeing up to a five-fold improvement in system performance. Nightly batch jobs that took hours to run at month end, have been reduced to minutes. Similarly, SLAs for instance provisioning, backups and disaster recovery have been reduced from days to hours. Automation of routine build, configuration, and management tasks using BDP and OMC reduces both defects and cycle time. These efficiencies not only lower cost, they dramatically improve the user experience for business and IT.

"We are honored to receive this award," said Amin Oteifa, BIAS SVP of Global Services and Executive Sponsor for the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure migration project. "We worked as one team with Oracle and the customer to make this a huge success. Our tools and proven approach can be leveraged by similar customers to migrate their large and complex ERP and HCM systems to the Oracle Cloud with minimal disruption to their business operations."

"BIAS has demonstrated an outstanding level of innovation in delivering proven, Oracle-based cloud solutions that solve our joint customers' most critical business challenges," said Steve Daheb, Senior Vice President, Cloud Strategy Oracle. "We congratulate BIAS in achieving the 2019 Oracle Excellence Award for Specialized Partner of the Year – North America and Global in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement is a testament to their dedication to excellence and to providing customers with products and services that drive real business value and results."

About BIAS

Founded in 2000, BIAS is a leading Oracle Platinum Partner and IT services company with dedicated solution experts around the world. BIAS delivers customer-driven business and IT solutions to optimize and accelerate business value for some of the world's leading companies and public sector organizations. We are a recognized leader in strategic planning, database management, managed services, cloud and applications implementation. Our comprehensive approach – from design and implementation to support – allows us to deliver the right solution at the right time. BIAS's unmatched Oracle expertise, focused industry insight and strategic leadership set it apart from traditional IT resellers. We bridge the divide between technology and business to optimize value for our customers.

BIAS has offices in Atlanta, Washington DC, Honolulu, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.biascorp.com.

About Oracle OpenWorld

Oracle OpenWorld, the industry's most important business and technology conference for more than 20 years, hosts tens of thousands of in-person attendees as well as millions online. Dedicated to helping businesses leverage cloud for their innovation and growth, the conference delivers deep insight into industry trends and breakthroughs driven by technology. With thousands of sessions, demos and hands-on labs, plus exhibitions from more than 250 partners and customers from around the world, Oracle OpenWorld has become a showcase for leading cloud technologies, from Cloud Applications to Infrastructure. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more, visit www.oracle.com/openworld or www.oracle.com/newsroom

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle's products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

