BIASC To Host Utility & Water Boot Camp At The 2021 Building Industry Show

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) has announced the Utility & Water Boot Camp event will take place on September 29th from 9:00 to 11:00am PST at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in Temecula, Calif. The event is part of the annual two-day Building Industry Show 3.0 (BIS) conference.

The third annual Utility and Water Boot Camp held on the first day of BIS, will feature speakers in managerial positions from participating utility companies in two parts. The first Boot Camp segment will feature a panel including Metropolitan Water District, Moulton Niguel Water District, and Eastern Municipal Water District. The second Boot Camp segment will feature presentations by Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Company, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Renova Energy. Builders in attendance will include Brookfield Residential, KB Home, Lennar, TRI Pointe Homes, and Shopoff Realty Investments.

Current event topics slated for the Boot Camp are; Energy Efficient New Homes Program, Expedited Project Approvals, Meter Availability, Labor Availability, Builder Account Manager, Builder Health Scorecard, Enhanced Version of the New Construction Status Tracker (NCST) and Builder Services Enhancements, the California Drought, Construction/Stormwater Updates, and more.

Attendees can expect to receive insight on this year's biggest building questions:

Will California's drought affect housing?

drought affect housing? Will builder projects get approved on time?

Will there be a surplus of meters to accommodate closings in the 3rd and 4th quarter of 2021 and 1st quarter of 2022?

Is there sufficient labor to install meters? Will new Stormwater construction updates impact builders?

In addition to the Utility & Water Boot Camp, day one of the two-day BIS festivities will include a golf tournament at Pechanga's Journey Course, a 3-stop local Winery Tour, and a Builder Kick-Off Reception on the Event Lawn.

"We are excited to kick off our Building Industry Show with the Utility & Water Boot Camp, featuring local experts in the California water and utility space," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. "There have been momentous changes to our industry in the past 18 months and we will come out stronger by working together to tackle these topics with collective resources, our BIASC community and industry experts."

The Utility Boot Camp is free for BIASC builders and members to attend and $25 for non-members to attend. To register, please visit buildingindustryshow.com and click "Register To Attend" and then click "Register Now."

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit https://biasc.org/ .

