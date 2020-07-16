BIASC Unveils BIASC Academy of Home Building Education with Initial Focus on "Safety First" Certification During COVID-19

IRVINE, Calif., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) has created the BIASC Academy of Home Building Education. The new program will provide online educational services to help keep its members informed and up-to-date on how to best adapt to the continually changing circumstances impacting the industry.

BIASC Academy courses are designed to enhance the safety of builders, associates, trade partners and the surrounding community as a top priority with best practices and certification for creating "Safety First" construction sites during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are proud to provide over 90 years of experience and leadership as a trusted source in helping our members achieve their business goals and service to the community," said BIASC EVP Craig Foster. "Our fundamental goal is to deliver support and resources to the home building industry that are essential to the success of our members. These new safety programs through the new BIASC Academy of Home Building Education are the latest realization of that commitment."

Two sets of comprehensive courses are available, one for construction managers and superintendents, one for trade partners and associate services. BIASC recommends that these courses be a top priority for project managers, project superintendents, field associates and trade foremen.

Topics covered in these courses include:

Home Builder Worker Protection Responsibilities

Best Practices and Safety Procedures

Assessing Workers for COVID-19 Symptoms

Determining Risk for Construction Workers

Instructions for Construction Workers

Your Worker Protection Responsibilities

Conforming with Inspection Requirements

Practices for Cleaning and Disinfecting High-Risk Transmission Areas

Cleaning of Tools and Batteries

Protecting Workers Tasked with Disinfecting

Inspectors and other officials as well as residents living around a project will appreciate these efforts to ensure that all site personnel and trades are compliant with current guidelines that should be practiced during these turbulent times.

In addition to formal certification, projects will receive 50 stake signs featuring the builder's company name and BIASC endorsement as a "Safety First" project to promote their commitment to safety and successful completion of the course.

As the BIASC Academy expands, planned additions include a program on Community Development and Homebuilding Management (CDHM).

BIASC Academy of Home Building Education details and registration are available at https://biascacademy.org/.

For information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit www.biasc.org.

