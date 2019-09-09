BiasSync, A New Online Solution to Assess Unconscious Bias In Corporations and Government, Announces Three Major Hires

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2019 BiasSync, a start-up SaaS-company whose mission is to create better outcomes for organizations by using science-based tools to reduce the negative impact of unconscious bias, has ramped up the leadership of its sales function with three major executive hires.

Colleen Sabatino has joined as Vice President for Business Development with a focus on sales growth. Matthew Lorenc has joined as Sales Operations Manager and will oversee key operations systems while building BiasSync's sales infrastructure. DeVere Kutscher will lead the Training and Certification of BiasSync certified consultants. All will report to Michele Ruiz, CEO and Co-Founder.

BiasSync offers clients a new, science-based scalable SaaS solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess and manage unconscious bias in the workplace. The BiasSync solution combines proprietary unconscious bias measurement and relevant personality testing with engaging and compelling storytelling that leads to a road map of sustainable culture change. The company is developing additional assessments relevant to the workplace to be released over this next year. The startup has already secured clients and is moving to expand its sales force.

"We're energized by the arrival of three dynamic, results-driven executives as we continue to grow our staff," said Ruiz. "Colleen, DeVere and Matthew will help BiasSync expand, evolve and elevate."

Colleen Sabatino, Vice President, Business Development, was recently certified as a Diversity Leader through the National Coalition Building Institute. Previously, Sabatino was CEO of Advanced Career Development Incorporated (ACDI) where she helped clients identify the best workplaces to support and facilitate professional growth and development. She received her graduate and undergraduate degrees in Human & Organizational Development from Vanderbilt University with a concentration on inclusion within corporate cultures. Her post graduate education in Organizational Counseling at Johns Hopkins University explored how growth mindsets improve team effectiveness, creativity, and productivity.

Matthew Lorenc, Sales Operations Manager, oversees key sales operations systems and will help build BiasSync's sales team. He started his career in a multinational private equity company. Lorenc quickly became the youngest Sales Director at JEM Fiscal, responsible for investment opportunities which resulted in a $97 million increase in loans generated. Lorenc has experience directing sales plans for a wide range of industries including SaaS, investments and international trade. He completed his Bachelors of Psychology with honors.

DeVere Kutscher, Vice President of Training and Certification, is experienced in small and minority business policy and advocacy, communications, media, diversity & inclusion, and nonprofit-corporate engagement. Previously, he served as Senior Advisor at Public Private Strategies, a boutique consulting firm focused on creating opportunities where the public and private sectors meet. Prior to that position, Kutscher served as Chief Strategy Officer and SVP of Communications at the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC). He received his MBA from Thunderbird School of Global Management and his B.A. from Davidson College.

BiasSync continues to rapidly staff up. The company recently announced the appointment of Carlecia Wright as a Houston-based Vice President, Business Development and an additional Los Angeles-based Business Development Vice President appointment is expected to be announced next week.

About BiasSync

Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a SaaS company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess, measure and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Our purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

