BiasSync Appoints Diversity Strategist Carlecia Wright as Vice President, Business Development

BiasSync's mission is to create better outcomes for organizations by using science-based tools to reduce the negative impact of unconscious bias. The company offers clients a new solution to assess and manage bias through a proprietary, online tool. The initial product roll-out includes assessments for race and gender, and the company is developing additional assessments relevant to the workplace to be released over this next year.

Wright will report to Michele Ruiz, CEO and Co-Founder and will be based in Houston, Texas.

"Carlecia is not only a well-regarded leader and diversity advocate, she is passionate about our mission to create more fair and respectful workplaces. I've known Carlecia for some years, and she exemplifies the type of people we're attracting to join the stellar team we're building," said Ruiz. "She's made a huge impact in Houston, and several other large cities and I'm thrilled she's joined our dynamic sales team."

Wright has served as Chief Diversity Officer for the City of Houston and was appointed by the mayor as City Department Director for the Office of Business Opportunity and served on the Harvey Recovery Executive Team. She also served as Principal/Gallup Strengths Coach for 99 Possibilities, LCC which provides leadership and coaching programs. For the past 7 years, she's served as a talk show host for "Insights to Opportunity," an economic development weekly program on the City of Houston's Municipal Channel HTV.

Her achievements have been duly noted by local media. Wright was honored by Houston Chronicle in a "Women to Watch" section and profiled in a Houston Business Journal "Women Who Mean Business" feature. She's also contributed op-eds to Huffington Post.

Prior to her arrival in Houston, she served as Director of Policy and Communications for NYC Department of Small Business Services for the Greater New York area and Director of Operations, NYC Housing, Preservation and Development. She earned a Masters Public Administration (MPA) in policy from New York University and a BA in Journalism from Columbia College, Chicago.

"Fostering diversity and inclusion is a passion for me and I'm eager to bring my government experience to a forward-thinking company such as BiasSync which takes a science-based approach in all it does. This is exactly what has been needed in the marketplace," said Wright.

The startup is rapidly expanding its sales force. Wright's appointment is expected to be followed by additional, high-level business development hires soon according to Ruiz.

About BiasSync

Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a SaaS company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations more effectively assess, measure and manage unconscious bias in the work environment. Our purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

For more information, visit https://biassync.com

