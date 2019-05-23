BiasSync Commissions RAND Corporation To Conduct Research Of Unconscious Bias In The Workplace

BiasSync's science-based, proprietary tool launched this week to help businesses and government agencies assess and manage unconscious bias, with the purpose of creating more fair and respectful workplaces. BiasSync commissioned an independent research study from RAND, a nonprofit, nonpartisan Santa-Monica based research organization committed to the public interest. RAND conducts research in a wide array of areas, including the role of bias in technology, research and analysis.

"Understanding unconscious bias with baseline data is key in determining how companies can improve corporate culture and achieve greater innovation and profitability," said BiasSync founder and CEO Michele Ruiz. "Working with the esteemed researchers at the widely-respected RAND Corporation will help make BiasSync a leader in offering data-based solutions in assessing and managing unconscious bias at work."

Ruiz announced the RAND Corporation's involvement at a BiasSync launch event in Beverly Hills Wednesday evening. BiasSync co-founders Dan Gould, President and CTO, and serial tech entrepreneur Robin Richards were on hand.

"The science-based, actionable data BiasSync provides – coupled with compelling interactive professional development content featuring leading unconscious bias experts – allows leaders to better reach diversity and inclusion goals, improve their bottom line and make their companies more competitive," added Ruiz. "We're thrilled to be working with RAND because when you talk data and objective research, there is not a more credible research association we could pursue than working with RAND Corporation."

