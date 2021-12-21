BiasSync Offers Unconscious Bias Assessment & Mitigation Tool in Spanish

BiasSync's SaaS solution used to assess & mitigate unconscious bias in organizations is now available in Spanish. Tweet this

BiasSync's behavior change methodology and bias assessment tool provide organizations and their leaders with aggregated, actionable data and professional development content to help mitigate the negative impact of unconscious bias and drive meaningful change in the workplace. Through the BiasSync SyncScore™, which includes proprietary data, analytics, and other tools, companies can quantitatively move the needle on their diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) objectives.

"Organizations that take data-driven approaches to support DEIA efforts are known to be more profitable – but multinationals have the added challenge of including employees from different countries, other languages, and cultural contexts. That is why we at BiasSync are so proud to make our SaaS solution available in Spanish," Ruiz said.



Los Angeles-based BiasSync is a software-as-a-service company providing a science-based solution designed to help organizations assess, measure, and manage unconscious bias in the work environment more effectively. Its purpose is to create a more fair and respectful workplace.

