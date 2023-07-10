BIBF "Global Youth Publishing Fellowship Program" Held Successfully

News provided by

China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.

10 Jul, 2023, 00:35 ET

BEIJING, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, 2023, the "Global Youth Publishing Fellowship Program" organized by China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd. at the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) successfully concluded in Beijing. Young publishers, editors, sinologists with publishing experience and development potential from eight countries, including the UK, Austria, Hungary, Türkiye, Poland, Uzbekistan, Iran and South Korea, had an unforgettable journey in a series of exchanges and training activities.

This Program relies on the advantages of BIBF to carry out professional activities such as visiting organizations, literary communications, public lectures, copyright workshops, etc., effectively enhancing the depth and breadth of the international participants' understanding of China's publishing industry, and helping them participate in more Sino-foreign exchange activities in the future.

By visiting cultural institutions such as CITIC Press Group, bookstore etc., international participants gained a deeper understanding of the professionalization and marketization of book editing, publishing processes and the publishing industry in China. Through on-site inspection of the sales terminal, they had a more intuitive and realistic understanding of book sales.

Through participating in literary communication activities, the trainees communicated face to face with more than 10 Chinese writers, including Liu Zhenyun, Cao Wenxuan, A Yi, Xu Zechen, etc.

International participants had face-to-face business meetings with editors and copyright managers of Chinese publishing houses such as People's Literature Publishing House, Encyclopedia of China Publishing House, etc. to select Chinese books suitable for translation and publication in their respective countries.

Professor He Yaomin, former Vice President of Renmin University of China, shared the overview of China's publishing industry with the international participants themed "Building a More Open Book World Together" and demonstrated the professionalism and strength of China's publishing with vivid cases, which was deeply loved by international participants.

International participants visited the China National Arts and Crafts Museum, learning Chinese calligraphy, experiencing the unique charm of traditional Chinese culture, and learning about contemporary China's protection and inheritance of traditional culture.

The"Global Youth Publishing Fellowship Program" aims to provide professional training on Chinese content for international young editors, publishers, copyright agents, and other publishing professionals, establish an international network of publishing talents, enhance the international perspective of overseas publishing professionals regarding book selection and topic creation of Chinese content, and use books as a medium to promote exchanges and mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations.

SOURCE China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

Ceremonia de presentación del Proyecto Vela: Plan de la cumbre de traducción y promoción de obras literarias para una nueva era celebrada con éxito en Pekín

Launch Ceremony of the Sailing Project: Translation and Promotion of Works in Literature Summit Plan for A New Era Successfully Held in Beijing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.