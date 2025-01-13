BIBIBOP Asian Grill Celebrates National Gluten Free Day Today

Asian-Inspired Bowl Concept celebrates today's holiday with a menu that is full of flavor and is 100% gluten free, also launched New Hot Proteins, Premium & Cold Toppings and Bases available starting January 2025

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIBIBOP Asian Grill, the fast-casual restaurant known for its customizable bowls and commitment to well-being, today celebrates National Gluten Free Day with a menu full of delicious flavor that is 100% gluten free, including nine new recent gluten free additions to the BIBIBOP menu.

BIBIBOP's new menu items BIBIBOP Asian Grill

Maintaining a gluten free diet has become a choice rather than a necessity for so many people. Within the US, the numbers continue to rise for people who have made a conscious choice to improve their health and well-being and eat gluten-free, thereby creating a major surge in the gluten-free trend. In addition, there is a base a folks with some level of gluten intolerance as well as those with Celiac Disease. According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the U.S. gluten-free food products market is expected to reach a value of 4.25 billion by 2029, growing significantly from $2.62 billion in 2023.

The good news is BIBIBOP Asian Grill offers an entire menu of food bursting in flavor and color, all being 100% gluten free and contributing to well-being and living a vibrant and healthy lifestyle.

The 9 new menu items that have been recently added to the BIBIBOP menu include new Hot Proteins, Premium and Cold Toppings and Bases. Among the delicious new lead attractions are the Korean Crispy Chicken, Miso Glazed Salmon, Curry Chick Peas, Roasted Brussel Sprouts and Lemon Turmeric Rice, among other new introductions.

BIBIBOP was created from the Korean value that healthy and flavorful food is good medicine and the belief that well-being should be accessible to everyone. All ingredients are purposely provided and sourced for optimal nutrition benefits and contribute to one's overall well-being, each having a role they play in fueling a body with proven health benefits.

To learn more and find a location near you, visit www.bibibop.com

About BIBIBOP Asian Grill:

At BIBIBOP, guests create healthy & delicious Asian bowls filled with natural, unprocessed, high-quality food with proven health benefits because we believe well-being starts with a good meal. Based in Columbus, Ohio, BIBIBOP has 74 locations and focuses on the well-being of our customers, teammates, and communities, serving healthy and affordable meals, providing jobs and training, and offering a certified gluten-free menu and experience for guests dealing with gluten allergies. We also support and give back to our local communities. Find BIBIBOP's menu, locations, and more about well-being at www.bibibop.com

