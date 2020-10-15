Bibigo Connects Consumers Through Joy of Sharing

"We are living in challenging times that have made it difficult to feel connected to the people and things we love - sharing food has always been one of those key connection points that becomes more about sharing life and savoring special moments," said Soyoung Paik, Chief Marketing Officer at CJ Foods. "So, we're on a mission to provide a unique, fun way consumers can connect, show each other love and experience a little mandu magic."

The offering is available to consumers in the Portland, Houston, Cincinnati, San Francisco, Denver and San Diego markets and is complementary while supplies last. Consumers can follow these simple steps in the Postmates app on October 19 to surprise a friend with a crispy, savory mandu experience they won't forget:

Enter your friend's address

Find the Bibigo Mandu Shop

Add 'em to your cart

Confirm the address + order

Text your friend to let them know it's on the way

The #ManduMonday Postmates activation marks the kickoff of a brand campaign that revolves around sharing life and the special moments that spark human connections, despite today's socially-distanced world and positions Bibigo, and the brand's delicious Mandu as the language of sharing itself.

Bibigo Mandu delivers a truly authentic Korean flavor experience with savory dumplings that are extra crispy when pan-fried. Currently available in pork, vegetable, beef and chicken bulgogi flavors, Bibigo Mandu comes frozen and can be enjoyed as a hearty snack, appetizer or main course when combined with salad greens or served in a savory broth. These varieties can be found at Costco, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and Target.

About bibigo:

Founded in 2010, "bibigo" is a global brand created by CJ, Korea's #1 lifestyle company. With over sixty years of experience, CJ has proudly been delivering flavor to dinner tables since 1953. "bibigo" takes 5000 years of delicious cuisine and updates it for today's modern, non-stop lifestyles. That's why the name combines the Korean word "bibim," from a long cultural tradition of "mixed" flavors, with the English word "go." Inspired by authentic recipes, "bibigo" makes the exciting tastes of Korean cuisine easily accessible with offerings in both grocery stores and restaurants in South Korea, America, and around the world. "bibigo" brand represents global K-Style Food and CJ's new lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.bibigousa.com.

