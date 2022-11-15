BIBIGO® NEW READY-TO-SERVE MULTIGRAIN RICE BOWLS COMBINE AUTHENTIC QUALITY WITH MICROWAVEABLE CONVENIENCE

Soft and Fluffy Rice is Ready in Just 90 Seconds

LA PALMA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bibigo®, a brand by the No. 1 food company in Korea, is inviting shoppers across the country to fall in love with rice as it launches its new ready-to-serve bibigo® Multigrain Rice bowls nationally this fall. Carefully crafted to ensure deliciously soft and fluffy rice in just 90 seconds, bibigo Multigrain Rice bowls deliver rice cooker-worthy taste and texture in a fraction of the time it would take to prepare rice on a stove top or in a rice cooker.

"We are excited to introduce bibigo Multigrain Rice to the U.S. market," says KJ Choi, brand manager of CJ Foods USA Inc. "The ready-to-serve rice category is currently growing faster than any other ambient, shelf-stable food category including canned soup, ramen and others. We carefully crafted our newest offering to create deliciously soft and fluffy rice in just 90 seconds and believe consumers will soon fall in love with our Multigrain Rice products."

bibigo Multigrain Rice varieties feature better-for-you grains to create the foundation for quick, rice-based meals or an easy standalone side dish. Each of the varieties is non-GMO and nutrition-rich, making the entire product line a great choice for health-conscious consumers with busy lifestyles. bibigo Multigrain Rice is heated in a bowl rather than a pouch, allowing convenient accessibility for solo meals or meals on the go. In addition to unseasoned multigrain rice, bibigo Multigrain Rice bowls are also offered with Korean seasonings, such as garlic, onion and sesame oil.

"With our bibigo products, we pride ourselves on our devotion to the craft of authentic rice preparation that sets our products apart — and our new Multigrain Rice is no exception," says Choi. "Our one-of-a-kind process makes microwavable rice deliciously soft and fluffy every time in just 90 seconds. There has long been an unmet need for high-quality, ready-to-serve microwavable rice, and shoppers can now enjoy a delicious, home cooked meal in seconds thanks to our new bibigo offerings."

Now more than ever, consumers in Asian countries are leaning into the convenience of ready-to-serve microwavable rice1. CJ Cheiljedang, Korea's No. 1 lifestyle company, was the first to develop the original technique used in the new bibigo Multigrain Rice, changing the way consumers enjoy rice across Asia and now in the US. The process of creating bibigo Multigrain Rice bowls begins at the manufacturing facility with a pre-soaking process precisely calibrated to each type of grain because different grains absorb water at different speeds. Then, the grains go through a pre-steaming process before being packaged for market. These proprietary steps help ensure bibigo Multigrain Rice comes out fluffy, deliciously soft and fragrant every time.

bibigo Multigrain Rice bowls are available in four varieties, each ready in just 90 seconds. The full product line includes:

Brown Rice & Quinoa with Garlic.

Brown Rice & Jasmine.

Brown Rice & Wild Rice with Garlic.

Brown Rice, Wild Rice & Red Rice with Onion.

Starting on November 15, bibigo Multigrain Rice bowls will be available at Walmart and Kroger stores as well as online at Amazon for a suggested retail price of $2.99.

About Bibigo

Founded in 2010, bibigo is a global brand created by CJ Cheiljedang, Korea's No. 1 lifestyle company. With over 60 years of experience, CJ has proudly been delivering flavor to dinner tables since 1953. bibigo products takes 5,000 years of delicious cuisine history and updates it for today's modern, non-stop lifestyles. That's why the name combines the Korean word "bibim," from a long cultural tradition of "mixed" flavors, with the English word "go." The brand line-up includes a full assortment of snacks and appetizers, including Mandu, the brand's signature item. Inspired by authentic recipes, bibigo products make the exciting tastes of Korean cuisine easily accessible with offerings that can be found at most major grocery chains. bibigo products represent global K-Style Food and are distributed by CJ Foods USA Inc. and Schwan's Consumer Brands, Inc., a subsidiary of Schwan's Company. For more information, please visit www.bibigousa.com.

1"Instant Rice market report summaries", Fortune Business Insights, 2022, https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/instant-rice-market-103824.

