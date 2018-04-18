Bibiyan Family Philanthropic Foundation Selects 2018 Winner

"Cryptocurrency fans have proven quite charitable, at least as far as Fidelity is concerned," stated Mr. Bibiyan.

Fidelity Charitable announced last year that the global charity recently reported it has received $69 million in cryptocurrency donations last year, making it the fastest-growing asset type accepted by the brokerage firm.

According to Fidelity Charitable's annual report, the donations, which included donations in ether and BTC, came from 171 different donors.

The donations represent a tenfold increase since the organization started accepting bitcoin in 2015, a number that grew 140% faster than the other options (i.e real estate) that Fidelity Charitable accepts as donations, according to the company's vice president Amy Pirozzolo.

Previous Years Winners of the BFPF Award :

2 011 : Ben & Jerry's

2012 : FairShareMusic

2013 : give2gether

2014 : IBM

2015 : USAID

2016 : Facebook

2017 : Lyft Corp.

Guided by the belief that every life has equal value, the Bibiyan Family Philanthropic Foundation works to help all people lead healthy, productive lives.

Below please find a list of core values that are inherently significant to the foundation and its goals going forward.

Innovation ; We want to reward contemporary, high tech companies that use creative and innovative means to address social problems.

H umanity ; The foundation intends on supporting the most essential of humanitarian causes and organizations.

Spirituality ; The need for spirituality in our society has never been greater. From all walks of spiritual and religious life, BFPF will continue to support causes rooted in helping the community reach its full spiritual potential.

Liberty & Democracy ; To support political movements that dictate liberty, democracy, and fairness for all members of society has become a pivotal point for BFPF.

