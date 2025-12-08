Bibiyan Law Group Expands North & Opens New Oﬃce in Oakland to Champion Bay Area Workers

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bibiyan Law Group, P.C., a premier employment law firm known for recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for California's workforce, announces the opening of its newest oﬃce in Oakland. This strategic expansion establishes a foothold in the San Francisco Bay Area, extending The Firm's advocacy to workers in Northern California.

David Bibiyan, Founder and Principal of Bibiyan Law Group.

The oﬃce, located on Harrison Street in Oakland, will operate as a fully integrated extension of The Firm's Los Angeles headquarters, oﬀering the full spectrum of employment law services, including wage and hour litigation, wrongful termination, workplace discrimination, and class action lawsuits.

The decision to open a dedicated Oakland branch comes at a critical time for the Bay Area labor market.

"The pool of workers in Northern California continues to grow, but the supply of attorneys to champion their cause is simply not keeping pace with the demand," said David D. Bibiyan, Founder and Principal of Bibiyan Law Group, which does business as the "Tomorrow Law Firm." "This is particularly concerning given the number of start-ups and tech companies originating up North that either don't know, or seemingly don't care, about the employment laws when hiring their first workers," Bibiyan explained.

Why Oakland?

Tech & Startup Sector Advocacy: With the volatile nature of the tech industry, The Firm is uniquely positioned to assist employees facing illegal layoﬀs, certain violations, and compensation disputes common in Silicon Valley and the East Bay.

Local Litigation Power: Having a dedicated team in Oakland ensures The Firm has direct access to specific procedures and judges of the Northern California courts.

Community Accessibility: For clients who prefer in-person consultations, the Oakland oﬃce provides a central location for workers across the Bay Area who previously had to rely on remote communication with the LA team.

Bibiyan Law Group, P.C., which does business as the Tomorrow Law Firm, is a leading California employment law firm dedicated exclusively to representing employees. With a track record of recovering over $500 million for clients, The Firm handles cases involving unpaid wages, missed meal and rest breaks, sexual harassment, discrimination, and wrongful termination. Known for its client-centric approach and strategic litigation style, The Firm fights to level the playing field against powerful corporations.

tomorrowlaw.com (310) 438-5555

