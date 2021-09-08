Bible College Online launches to bring schools and students together through faith and online education.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bible College Online is a modern resource destination to match those interested in pursuing a faith-based online education with colleges and universities across the United States.

The new platform launches with the intent of filling a gap in a space where so many options are available, but trustworthy resources are limited. Many students want a path that meets both spiritual needs and academic pursuits, but it can be tricky to find this in a crowded environment.

Connecting the dots, Bible College Online (BCO) partners with schools to bring exposure and generate organic leads through relevant targeted content, helping them build relationships with students. The project is led by a team of digital marketing experts with years of experience and understanding of the online education space.

Acting as resource guide for students integrating a faith-based lifestyle aligned with their academic goals, BCO provides current news content in the form of relevant articles, as well as guidance on everything from online versus campus learning, to choosing a school that is a fit for each individual student needs and wants.

Bible College Online is currently accepting submissions for a free listing from national higher education institutions: https://biblecollegeonline.com/college-listing/

About Bible College Online

Bible College Online is a resource destination to match those interested in a faith-based education with the right schools for them. The new platform connects prospective students with the colleges and universities that will enable them to reach academic and career goals at the same time as supporting their faith. Students have access to information to make choices based on spiritual needs and educational pursuits while schools benefit from connecting with highly engaged students. Brought to you by Beyond13, an education focused full-service digital marketing agency dedicated to building strategic campaigns to acquire high-intent prospects.

SOURCE Bible College Online

Related Links

https://biblecollegeonline.com/

