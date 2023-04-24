Bibliophiles' Breaking News: Morgan State University Philosopher's Book Wins Special Critics Prize at the 'Oscar of Italian Literature' 2023

BALTIMORE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THE EVALUATION COMMISSION AND JURY MEMBERS OF THE 15TH EDITION OF CATTOLICA CITY'S INTERNATIONAL LITERARY AWARDS 2023 selected Dr. Zekeh Gbotokuma as one of this year's SPECIAL CRITICS PRIZE Winners. The selection was in recognition for the book, OBAMANOMICS AND FRANCISCONOMICS: A Call for Poverty Alleviation, Fairness, and Welfare (Europe Books 2022). The Commission praised the 505-page work stating that it was, "A non-fiction book committed to combining the experiences and lives of two historic leaders belonging to two different worlds but so similar in some respects with the current economy. The work is particularly intelligent, fascinating, and thought-provoking." The Prize was the second consecutive recognition from Pegasus Cultural Association for the book. The first recognition was the Second Place win at the Milano International Literary Awards 2022. According to the author, these two recognitions are reminiscent of Jury's appreciation for President Obama's and Pope Francis' leadership in addressing absolute poverty, global pandemics, refugees and migrant crisis, and climate change.

Dr. Gbotokuma - holding the Prize Plaque - receives Special Critics Prize at the 15th Edition of Cattolica's International Literary Awards 2023 in Cattolica, Italy on April 15, 2023. Photo: Pegasus OBAMANOMICS AND FRANCISCONOMICS Front Picture: President Obama Meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican on March 27,2014 and receives a copy of the encyclical Evangelii Gaudium by Pope Francis. PHOTO: Vatican Media

As a critical economics theory, Obamanomics and Francisconomics rejects 'trickle-down economics' and "the globalization of indifference" (Pope Francis). 'Obamanomics' is a 'middle-class economics' that is characterized by care, "fair share," and "fair shot." 'Francisconomics' is a Gospel-based economics that is rooted in the Catholic social thought. Both Obama and Francis call for a life style change in a concerted effort to rescue our planet from destruction. They exhort everyone to join 'the Green Revolution' and practice sustainability-conscious 'green economy,' consistent with the United Nations' Global Goals and Paris Accord. They have made invaluable contributions to "Building Back Better Together for the World," "the World 4.0" that is characterized by 'Globalization,' 'the Fourth Industrial Revolution', and the Artificial Intelligence. The author dedicates the Prize to Obama and Pope Francis to whom he wishes a happy 10th anniversary of pontificate.

The Pegasus Literary Award was the Italian writer Dr. Roberto Sarra's idea. He intended to create "a cultural chic" event that combines the Italian and European literature with contemporary dynamism." Journalists, writers, and celebrities attend the Cattolica City's Literary Awards in Teatro della Regina, thus the nickname, "Oscar of Italian Literature." However, it is a popular Award open to neophytes and emerging artists while at the same time celebrates the personalities who have made the Italian and international literary tradition great" (Pegasus).

The $20.00-$25.00 book is available through Amazon, major European and North American bookstores, the Author, and Europe Books (https://www.europebookstore.com/products/obamanomics-and-francisconomics-dr-zekeh-s-gbotokuma/). Please join the author for a book signing at Johns Hopkins University's Humanities in the Village public lecture either August 28 or September 25, 2023 (TBD. Contact: Sarah Ross: [email protected]). Thanks! Merci! Danke! Gracias! Arigato! Asanti!

DR. ZEKEH S. GBOTOKUMA is a Congolese-American philosopher, lexicographer, polyglot, and 'cosmocitizen'. He earned a Doctorate in Philosophy from Gregorian University, a post-doctoral Diploma in International Studies from the Italian Society for International Organization, a BA in Theology from Pontifical Urban University, all in Rome, Italy. He is an Associate Professor of Philosophy at Morgan State University, from which he received the DR. SANDYE JEAN MCINTYRE, II INTERNATIONAL AWARD 2008 for his "extraordinary commitment to international understanding." He is the Founder of Polyglots in Action for Diversity, Inc. (PAD), one of Afrimpact Magazine's Influential People Awards 2021 recipients, and one of "the Key Figures in the African Intellectual Revolution" (QUORA). He is the author of numerous publications, including Obamanomics and Francisconomics (2022), Democracy and Demographics in the USA (2020), A Polyglot Pocket Dictionary of Lingala, English, French, and Italian (2016); Global Safari (2015) and A Pan-African Encyclopedia (2003), etc.

SOURCE Dr. Zekeh S. Gbotokuma