BibliU Announces Statewide Partnership with Kentucky Community and Technical College System, One of the Nation's Largest Systems

KCTCS selects BibliU to deliver modern, affordable course materials across 16 colleges statewide.

VERSAILLES, Ky., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BibliU , the fastest growing campus store solutions company, announced today that it has been awarded a statewide contract with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) following a competitive RFP process. The partnership spans all 16 KCTCS colleges and more than 70 campuses, extending BibliU's reach across one of the largest higher education systems in the United States.

The agreement represents a major statewide transition following KCTCS's more than 20-year relationship with Barnes & Noble Education (BNED). Under the new partnership, BibliU will modernize KCTCS's campus store operations and course materials delivery with a customized approach for each college to best serve the system's 110,000+ students.

As part of the award, BibliU will provide:

A unified hybrid bookstore model, combining on-campus retail management and a dynamic online store platform, allowing each college to tailor services to its students' needs.





Affordable, inclusive access to course materials through BibliU Access , ensuring all students receive required learning resources on or before the first day of class.





Technology integrations with the KCTCS learning management system and financial-aid platform to streamline the student experience.





Operational efficiency and financial sustainability, supporting long-term institutional growth while reducing student costs.

"KCTCS is setting a new standard for how colleges serve their students," said Dave Sherwood, CEO and Co-founder of BibliU. "Their leadership understands that affordability and access go hand in hand with innovation."

The partnership reinforces KCTCS's leadership in advancing affordable access and modern campus store models that meet the varied needs of students and communities across Kentucky.

About KCTCS

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) consists of a network of 16 regional colleges with more than 70 campuses dedicated to serving communities across the commonwealth. As Kentucky's largest provider of workforce training and postsecondary education, KCTCS enrolls more than 110,000 students annually. United in mission and purpose, KCTCS and its colleges are committed to improving the lives of students, strengthening communities and advancing the prosperity of Kentucky's citizens. Learn more at kctcs.edu .

About BibliU

BibliU is a leading provider of campus store and course content solutions that partner with over 150 institutions worldwide to improve affordability, streamline access, and enhance student success in higher education. Learn more at bibliu.com .

