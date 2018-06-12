Bibo Barmaid Partners with Claremont Distilled Spirits to Introduce Liquor Pouches for the Revolutionary Self-Serve Cocktail Machine

ANNANDALE, N.J., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bibo Barmaid, LLC announced today that its licensing partner, Claremont Distilled Spirits, launched liquor pouches for the revolutionary Bibo Barmaid, a smart, self-serve cocktail machine that allows consumers to create expertly crafted mixed drinks with the touch of a button.

Debra Walker conceived the idea of the Bibo Barmaid a few years ago and when she met Amy Sutton, co-owner of Claremont Distilled Spirits and tasted their award-winning vodka, she knew she had found her liquor partner; her system was now complete. Bibo is sold on Amazon, Bedbathandbeyond.com, QVC.com, HomeDepot.com, Wayfair, and other dot coms and in hundreds of Total Wine & More retail stores nationally.

Claremont has released 50ML liquor pouches in the following 4 flavors:

Claremont Vodka

Tracks & Rails Whiskey

Tilted Dog Dark Rum

Rosalita La Artista , Agave Distilled Spirit

"It's a great match - Bibo is thrilled to take the work of making a cocktail at home or in your hotel room to a new level of convenience with the introduction of the liquor pouches for the Bibo system," Walker said. "Summer is here, the Fourth of July and summer picnics and the Bibo Machine is perfect for all of those occasions – and more." Forty-two percent of spirits are imported into the U.S., and that number is growing. Here are two NJ- owned companies bringing the liquor and cocktail industry back to the U.S. in a bright, emerging category: Single-Serve Cocktails.

"As the cocktail culture continues to prosper, we know consumers are looking for quality, hand-crafted cocktails in places where they haven't been available before – hotel rooms, entertainment venues and sporting events," says Sutton, Co-Owner & VP of Sales and Marketing for Claremont Distillery. "Our partnership with Bibo Barmaid will help us capture more of these occasions and we couldn't be more excited as to what this means for the industry."

See how the Bibo Barmaid works here.

About Claremont Distillery

Award winning Claremont Distilled Spirits, Inc., located in Fairfield, New Jersey, was founded under the premise that world class spirits could be produced in the "Garden State." We use New Jersey potatoes in the production of our vodka. Claremont Vodka is the first and only craft spirit produced in New Jersey to be awarded a gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the most highly regarded spirits competition in the world. In addition, Wine Enthusiast Magazine named Claremont Vodka a Top 100 Spirit of 2016 giving it a 93-point rating. Claremont is proudly owned by, and its products proudly produced by and sold by, native, lifelong New Jerseyans. We are proud of our heritage and the products we create. Our attention to detail results in true craft spirits that we believe are among the finest produced.

About Bibo Barmaid

Voted the "Coolest Kitchen Gadget of the Future" by Architectural Digest's Market Editor, Bibo features a 3-part system: the Bibo Barmaid countertop appliance and its proprietary flavor and alcohol pouches. Bibo's inventor, Debra Walker, conceived of the "world's best bartender" during an in-home girlfriend get-together when she thought there had to be a better way to make cocktails. Bibo is the perfect solution for any host who wants to maximize mingle time over serving time, or for the person who wants to simply relax with a drink at the end of a long day. Visit www.bibobarmaid.com.

Press Contact: Renee Sall, 196950@email4pr.com, 201-315-4337

