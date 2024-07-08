BIC and Charlie Puth Hit the Right Creative Note During the Back-to School Season

The singer, songwriter, and producer champions creativity and self-expression with BIC's 4-Color Ballpoint Pen

SHELTON, Conn., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, is teaming up with GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth this back-to-school season to amplify BIC's 4-Color Ballpoint Pen campaign 'A pen for every side of you.' The campaign empowers students and teachers to unleash their creativity by relating each color of BIC's 4-Color Ballpoint Pen to various forms of self-expression.

The iconic BIC 4-Color Ballpoint Pen offers four great colors in one long-lasting pen – black, red, green, and blue – in multiple smooth and sleek barrel designs. Ideal for capturing self-expressive thoughts and song lyrics, doodling imaginative creations, color-coding school notes and more, the 4-Color Pen helps unleash creativity and passion through writing.

"Equipping students and teachers with tools that spark curiosity, creativity and help them envision a brighter future is just one part of BIC's global commitment to education," said BIC CEO Gonzalve Bich. "We're thrilled to partner with Charlie Puth to encourage students to express themselves through writing and music this back-to-school season."

"The BIC 4-Color Pen is my go-to for songwriting because I can click through ink colors to match the vibes of each lyric or line, or even how I may be feeling that day," said Charlie Puth. "Since self-expression is so meaningful to me and my craft, I love partnering with BIC to encourage students to explore the beauty of creativity through writing, music and art – no matter their interests."

CHARLIE PUTH CONCERT VIP EXPERIENCE

BIC and Charlie Puth are hosting a back-to-school consumer sweepstakes for four consumers to win a special behind-the-scenes experience and private iHeartMedia concert with Charlie Puth on October 22, 2024 in New York City. For a chance to win, consumers can purchase eligible BIC writing products, including the BIC 4-Color Ballpoint Pen and other popular BIC classroom essentials, at participating retailers and upload or mail-in proof of purchase from now until September 30, 2024. Full sweepstakes rules here .

In preparation for back-to-school, throughout the summer, Charlie Puth and the 4-Color Ballpoint Pen will also appear across retail, social and digital platforms, PR, Creative, and a partnership with iHeartMedia – all culminating in the exclusive October event to drive brand awareness during the back-to-school purchase period. Paid media support will take place across TikTok, Instagram, paid search, and iHeart audio from July 8 through September.

The BIC 4-Color Ballpoint Pen is available on BIC.com , as well as at your favorite online and in-store retailers during the back-to-school season and beyond.

Performance will take place on 10/22/24. Winners will be selected on or around 10/8/24 and have 48 hours to accept prize.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 PM ET on 6/3/24 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 9/30/24. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC who are 18+ years of age. See Official Rules for entry instructions, how to enter without making a purchase, odds, prize details, and restrictions. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: BIC USA Inc., One Bic Way Ste 1, Shelton, CT 06484.

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC Flex™, BodyMark by BIC™, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

About Charlie Puth

GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum singer/songwriter/producer Charlie Puth has proven to be one of the industry's most consistent hitmakers and sought-after collaborators across multiple genres. To date he has amassed over 35 billion career streams, nine multi-platinum singles (including "Attention," "We Don't Talk Anymore," "See You Again" & more), four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, a Critic's Choice Award, and a Golden Globe nomination. Puth is currently working on his highly anticipated fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2022's CHARLIE which featured platinum-certified hit singles "Light Switch" and "Left and Right" featuring Jung Kook of BTS. Meanwhile, his 2021 co-penned/produced single "Stay" for The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber reigned #1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart for eleven weeks, and his collaboration with Gabby Barrett on their "I Hope (Remix)" earned him his fourth top 10 charting track on the Billboard Hot 100.

