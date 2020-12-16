BIC and Rocketbook Join Forces, Bringing Together Analog and Digital Writing

"At BIC, we are focused on reimagining everyday essentials and introducing new products that enhance peoples' lives. This acquisition solves a major challenge for many stationery consumers, providing a way to write that can be easily stored and shared in a quick, efficient, and environmentally conscious manner," said Gonzalve Bich, BIC's Chief Executive Officer. "We have admired Rocketbook's path to success and watched as they have reimaged the everyday notebook. We look forward to continuing to innovate and evolve with the Rocketbook team and welcoming them to the global BIC community."

Rocketbook was founded in 2014 by Joe Lemay and Jake Epstein.

"Six years ago, Jake and I were sitting in a pub in Boston dreaming about how to make the idea of a reusable notebook a reality," said Lemay, CEO of Rocketbook. "We faced huge obstacles and countless skeptics early-on because we were working to reinvent a centuries-old industry. Through a mix of crowdfunding and some disruptive breakthroughs with material and digital technologies, Rocketbook notebooks have gone on to become top-selling notebooks on Amazon and around the world. To come full circle from that moment when we were drafting plans on cocktail napkins to being acquired by BIC, the most innovative brand in this industry, is a dream come true."

"We are excited to be part of the BIC family and take Rocketbook's message of sustainable, cloud connected, handwritten notes around the world and beyond," said Epstein. "With BIC's support, we can expand our list of retail partners, distribution facilities and global reach. Together, we're going to do for notebooks, what Tesla did for cars."

Rocketbook has been a rapidly growing company, expanding its product line to more than 10 products. Rocketbook's flagship products include the Core and Fusion notebooks, reusable notebooks that feature Rocketbook's patented reusable technology. The notebooks' synthetic paper allows you to write smoothly with a pen, marker and then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth, enabling you to use the notebook again and again.

Powered by the Rocketbook app, users can send and access their scanned pages in a variety of cloud services, such as Google Drive, DropBox, Evernote, iCloud, Slack and more. Sold online on Amazon, www.getrocketbook.com, and other retailers for less than $40, the Rocketbook Core notebook ranks number one in reusable notebooks on Amazon.

Rocketbook reported $32 million Net Sales in 2020[1] (approximately 27 million euros[2]), up +35% year-on-year. The acquisition will further grow and enhance Rocketbook's audience on a global scale.

The acquisition enhances BIC's positions in the Stationery category by entering a new growth segment. Digital writing is comprised of four main segments: reusable notebooks, smart pens, slate tablets, and stylus pens. It is expected to reach 4 billion euros in value by 2025[3]. The addition of Rocketbook's affordable and innovative range of products to BIC's existing writing instrument portfolio will offer consumers a comprehensive and sustainable ecosystem to write and create.

BIC Corporation was advised by Nfluence Partners LLC and Finn Dixon & Herling LLP. Rocketbook was advised by Jon Pratt, Managing Director at Duff and Phelps, and Tully and Holland.

About BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®BIC Flex™, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOU™, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®Wite-Out®and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

About Rocketbook

Rocketbook started with a simple idea: to allow people who love low-tech pen and paper to keep up with the high-tech organizational technology of today. Rocketbook's mission is to help others get ideas out of their heads and collaborate. The Rocketbook Core , Rocketbook Mini , Rocketbook Fusion , Rocketbook Wave , Rocketbook Beacons , and the Think Board X2 were all created to transport traditional ways of writing and sharing information into the digital world. For more information, visit www.GetRocketbook.com.

Rocketbook is committed to providing affordable and accessible resources for students, teachers, and administrators. All Rocketbook products can be used with Google Classroom. To learn more about Rocketbook for Education, visit https://getrocketbook.com/pages/for-schools.

References:

[1] Fiscal year ending 31 March 2020

[2] USD/EURO rate: 1.187 (ECB – 06NOV20)

[3] NFluence 2020

