BIC Celebrates Pride and Empowers Self-expression With Launch of The New BodyMark® by BIC® pride pack

SHELTON, Conn., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, is introducing the latest addition to its BodyMark by BIC lineup of cosmetic-quality, skin-safe* markers purposefully designed for drawing on the body. Introducing the BodyMark by BIC Pride Pack, the must-have item for this year's Pride celebrations, allowing consumers to transform their bodies into canvases and creatively express their support for the LGBTQ+ community any time, any place.

Perfect for Pride events, parties, and festivals – whether virtual or in-person – the BodyMark by BIC Pride Pack brings to life the colors of the rainbow with six brush tip temporary tattoo markers, including red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple, plus one bonus black fine tip marker for detailing. Each marker features vibrant, long-lasting ink colors, as well as a pattern grip for added control, to create quick-drying tattoos that can last on skin for days. Packs also come complete with a "how-to" design booklet that includes a variety of ways to show LGBTQ+ Pride, for endless design inspiration.

"BIC is excited to celebrate Pride and support the LGBTQ+ community with our new BodyMark by BIC Pride Pack," said Mary Fox, General Manager of BIC North America. "Consumers everywhere have embraced our growing line of temporary tattoo markers because they are all about self-expression and creativity. This new product allows people across the U.S. to express their joy and show their pride for who they are, who they love and what they create."

The BodyMark by BIC Pride Pack, now available on Amazon.com for $24.99, joins the revolutionary lineup of BodyMark offerings that launched in April 2019, uniquely combining the worlds of stationery and beauty. Additional offerings include three color packs: the 'Old School®' pack features blue, red, and green markers, 'New School®' features light blue, pink and purple markers, and 'Henna Vibes®' features black, red and brown markers, in addition to a 'Pro Collection' that includes all eight colors, as well as 'Single Packs.' BodyMark by BIC temporary tattoo markers are sold on Amazon, at Walmart, Target, CVS and Rite Aid, and at other major retailers.

To learn more about BodyMark by BIC and explore the full breadth of BIC's stationery offerings, please visit https://us.bic.com/en_us .

*Complies with cosmetic regulations. Follow all warnings and instructions. Not tested on sensitive skin. Follow all product warnings and instructions before applying and removing ink from skin.

