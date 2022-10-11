BIC CONTINUES TO GROW SKIN CREATIVE CATEGORY WITH LAUNCH OF BODYMARK® PASTEL POP SERIES

New Addition to BodyMark Line of Skin-Safe Body Art Markers Features Popular Pastel Colors Trending Across Beauty and Design Industries This Year

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, is expanding its extensive BodyMark line of cosmetic-quality, skin-safe* markers with the launch of the BodyMark Pastel Pop Series.

From fashion week runways to popular color trend reports, pastel shades have made a strong comeback in 2022. Softer versions of classic colors have refreshed the beauty, fashion, home décor and graphic design industries, encouraging both spontaneity and simplicity among consumers. Pastels allow individuals to take their personal styles in unique directions and now, the BodyMark Pastel Pop Series offers a new opportunity to showcase self-expression through unique body art in fun, pastel colors.

Whether attending events, parties and festivals or getting ready for everyday outings, the BodyMark Pastel Pop Series is the perfect high-quality beauty accessory for showcasing individuality and elevating every look with colorful pastel skin art– any time, any place. The fun on-trend stencils and body markers were designed to use on a variety of skin tones, allowing all users to add a special pop of color to their personal style.

"BIC has been listening to consumer feedbacki and is thrilled to offer fresh BodyMark color options that users have been asking for so they can continue to express themselves in new, creative and unique ways," said Anna Ritchie, Global Business Director, BodyMark. "With cheerful, pastel palettes trending in the beauty industry this year, the launch of the new Pastel Pop Series is a natural extension of our popular BodyMark lineup, empowering users to create individual looks that show off their authentic selves."

The BodyMark Pastel Pop Series 5-pack is available now on Amazon for $29.99 for convenient online shopping, whether purchasing for yourself or gifting to a friend. The 5-pack includes 4 pastel temporary tattoo markers – pink, green, orange, yellow – as well as 1 white marker and 10 fun stencils, making it easy to create guided designs or freehand your own body art. Additional configurations, including a 2-pack and 4-pack will also be available in select retailers soon.

The BodyMark Pastel Pop Series joins the comprehensive lineup of BodyMark offerings, which include special edition BodyMark NFL and Pride packs as well as multiple color and theme variations. BodyMark packs are sold at Amazon, Target and Walmart.

To learn more about BodyMark, please visit https://us.bic.com/en_us.

*Complies with cosmetic regulations. Follow all warnings and instructions. Not tested on sensitive skin. Follow all product warnings and instructions before applying and removing ink from skin.

ABOUT BODYMARK

BodyMark® is BIC's innovative beauty brand dedicated to celebrating creativity and self-expression. Since its launch in April 2019, BodyMark's line of cosmetic-quality body art markers and stencils has enabled individuals to explore every spark of inspiration and create unique and colorful designs on their skin for any occasion. BodyMark packs are available in a variety of color collections and theme variations, including special edition NFL Series and BodyMark Pride Packs. For more information, visit the BodyMark website or connect with BodyMark on Instagram.

i According to the brand's 2020 Ipsos study.

