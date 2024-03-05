BIC EasyRinse Razors and BIC Break Resistant Mechanical Pencil Named 2024 Product of the Year USA Award Winners

16th Annual U.S. Awards Program Recognizes BIC for Personal Grooming and School Supplies Categories, Determined by Kantar Study and Votes from 40,000 American Shoppers

SHELTON, Conn., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC announced today that two of its product innovations, the BIC EasyRinse Razor and BIC Break Resistant Mechanical Pencil , were recently named winners of the 2024 Product of the Year USA Awards , the largest consumer voted awards program centered around innovation.

BIC EasyRinse Women’s and Men’s Razors were voted as a 2024 Product of the Year winner in the personal grooming category. BIC Break Resistant Mechanical Pencil won the 2024 Product of the Year Award in the school supplies category.

BIC EasyRinse Women's and Men's Razors were voted as a 2024 Product of the Year winner in the personal grooming category and BIC's Break Resistant Mechanical Pencil won in the school supplies category. Winners of Product of the Year are determined through a national study of 40,000 American shoppers in partnership with Kantar , a global leader in consumer research, where consumers judge each product based on quality and innovation.

"We're thrilled to be selected among an elite group of some of the most innovative manufacturers around the world and to be recognized across two competitive categories, Personal Grooming and School Supplies," said Katty Pien, VP of Marketing for BIC North America. "Both of our award-winning products, BIC EasyRinse Razor and BIC Break Resistant Mechanical Pencil, were created to solve some of life's everyday challenges and we're honored to have been recognized by Product of the Year for quality and product innovation."

The brand's latest razor innovation, BIC's EasyRinse Razor, is a result of nearly five years of dedicated research and development. EasyRinse features a first-of-its-kind blade design and patented anti-clogging technology, resulting in a smoother, faster shave with less irritation.

BIC's best selling Break Resistant Mechanical Pencil offers a smooth, uninterrupted writing experience thanks to extra strong lead and advanced shock-absorption mechanism that helps prevent breakage. The pencil also allows users to erase unwanted marks and make clean corrections with its jumbo, twist-up eraser.

Both the BIC EasyRinse and BIC Break Resistant Mechanical Pencil are available for purchase at major retailers nationwide. To learn more about BIC's innovative product lineup, visit BIC.com .

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC Flex™, BodyMark by BIC™, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.™, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: to guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

