BIC Graphic Simplifies Security and Access in the Cloud with OneLogin

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLogin , the leader in Unified Access Management which delivers simple and secure application access and identity management to enterprises, today announced that BIC Graphic has chosen OneLogin's cloud-based platform to streamline access, improve security and significantly raise employee satisfaction.

In the process of its digital transformation, BIC Graphic , one of the largest suppliers in the promotional products industry, recognized a strategic need for an identity and access management provider to help improve security, simplify integration with existing tools and move the company to the cloud. OneLogin's award-winning single sign-on and identity management platform was the perfect solution to help BIC Graphic quickly and easily manage an international group of employees with unique needs.

"We wanted to move to the cloud as opposed to staying on-prem because we have remote employees who work all over the world, and we wanted to be able to support them while maintaining the highest level of security for them," said Tim Nale, chief information officer at BIC Graphic. "The amount of labor we were spending managing accounts in the past has drastically improved. Now our IT team can focus their time working on other tasks that need attention."

An astounding ninety-eight percent of IT decision makers have interest in a cloud-delivered solution that unifies Access Management for both on-premise and SaaS apps (with 39% expressing an extreme level of interest and 46% responding as "very interested").*

With OneLogin Unified Access Management, BIC Graphic now can modify access privileges across all applications in real time vs. days or weeks, and slash access management costs by 50% or more — all with a single Unified Access Management Platform. This platform delights end users, and unifies access management not only for applications, but also for networks and devices, using SaaS infrastructure to synchronize all corporate users and user directories.

"I have noticed our employees have easier access to their applications and faster login times, leading to an improved employee experience and higher employee satisfaction," added Nale.

"The complexities of running a global brand and moving to the cloud present very real and challenging demands that require a modern approach to identity and access management," said Brad Brooks, CEO, OneLogin. "BIC Graphic chose OneLogin to secure connections across all users, all devices and every application, helping their modern enterprise drive new levels of business integrity and operational velocity across their entire app portfolio. BIC Graphic required the best for their technology transformation, and they got it with OneLogin."

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin, the leader in Unified Access Management, connects people with technology through a simple and secure login, empowering organizations to access the world™. The OneLogin Unified Access Management (UAM) platform is the key to unlocking the apps, devices, and data that drive productivity and facilitate collaboration. OneLogin serves businesses and partners across a multitude of industries, with over 2,500 customers worldwide. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit www.onelogin.com , blog , Facebook , Twitter or LinkedIn .

About BIC Graphic

BIC Graphic is a leader in product safety, quality assurance, social responsibility, supply chain security and environmental stewardship. As one of the largest suppliers in the promotional products industry, BIC Graphic offers the most comprehensive product assortment with the widest variety of decoration methods. BIC Graphic operates five manufacturing facilities across the United States along with strategic product sourcing operations in Hong Kong and mainland China.

