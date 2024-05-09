BIC Introduces Innovative Reloadable BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter Providing up to 15,000 Lights*

Teams up with Grill Master Jack Mancuso to provide recipe inspiration and help consumers extend summer lighting occasions

SHELTON, Conn., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a global leader in lighters since 1973, proudly introduces the BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter , BIC's first-ever reloadable lighter and the first innovation in the multi-purpose lighter category in over 15 years. BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighters offer a simple, intuitive solution for consumers who want to extend the longevity of their lighter and never miss a moment to keep the outdoor fun going this summer! From outdoor grilling to lighting campfires, BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighters combine safety, durability, and a high-quality user experience.

As the first reloadable lighter in BIC's extensive portfolio, BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter's modern design sets a new standard for the category worldwide as BIC's longest-lasting non-refillable multi-purpose lighter. Providing up to 15,000 lights*, the BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter conveniently reloads up to 10 times with BIC Maxi Pocket Lighters . This product combines a multi-purpose lighter with a pocket lighter, making grilling, camping, and more as "EZ" as 1,2,3.

BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter represents a milestone in BIC's legacy of safety-first innovation, ushering in a new era for the multi-purpose lighter category. With child-resistant features, it meets BIC's stringent safety standards. BIC's research revealed a strong consumer demand for innovation in the category, with a primary emphasis on longevity. Ninety percent of consumers shared that multi-purpose lighters were convenient, but expressed the desire for a longer lifespan.**

"At BIC, our consumer-centric approach keeps us focused on evolving consumer demands," explained Gonzalve Bich, CEO of BIC. "Our research showed consumers had a strong desire for an extended lifespan from their lighter, an insight that drove the development of the BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter. Backed by BIC's long-standing commitment to safety and quality, BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter introduces unparalleled longevity in the multi-purpose category."

To celebrate the launch, BIC is partnering with Grill Master Jack Mancuso for BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter's 100 Days of Summer, where Jack will share grilling tips and exclusive recipes from May 16, National BBQ Day, to Labor Day, when consumers are eager to savor every bit of summer fun with outdoor festivities.

"Multi-purpose lighters are a grilling must-have and BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter's long-lasting and conveniently reloadable design keeps my grill fired up all summer long!" said Mancuso. "We've all experienced that frustrating moment when you have a menu to cook and guests to entertain, but your lighter is out of fuel. With BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter, I can simply reload and get back to the heat!"

BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter starter kits, each containing one BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter shell and one BIC Maxi Pocket lighter, are now available in the US and Canada. In the US, the product is available on BIC.com , Amazon, Family Dollar and at Walmart for a suggested retail price of $6.46 with additional retailer roll outs to come throughout 2024.

*based on reloading BIC EZ LOAD Multi-Purpose Lighter up to 10x with BIC Maxi Pocket Lighter

**Ipsos, Quantitative Concept test – DEC 2021

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC Flex™, BodyMark by BIC™, Cello®, Djeep ™, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.™, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were $2,534 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .

Media Contact: [email protected]

