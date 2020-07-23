BIC Launches BIC Kids™ Coloring Line in the U.S. Market

BIC, a brand that has been tried and tested by parents for more than 75 years, has an extensive range of coloring products available in countries across Europe, Asia, Latin America and Oceania. The BIC Kids coloring line, which began its official U.S. rollout in March, is accompanied by digital ads featuring actress and mom Tia Mowry, who shows how BIC Kids can make learning and playtime easy for all families.

"Now more than ever, parents and teachers are looking for long-lasting, quality products that address a real consumer need at a great value, so we're thrilled to bring our BIC Kids coloring line to the U.S. market," said Mary Fox, General Manager of BIC North America. "Our team did extensive research on this line to make sure we could deliver the absolute best experience for our consumers – especially the youngest ones. As a mother of two myself, I've spent years wishing for break-resistant crayons, markers that don't dry out and pencils that won't splinter. At BIC we have now made that a reality for all families."

The BIC Kids long-lasting coloring line includes:

Crayons – Designed to stand up to added pressure, BIC Kids Coloring Crayons help minimize frustrations to keep children happy and focused on their art. These crayons are break-resistant, and the wrap-free design lets kids color uninterrupted without having to peel off paper, leaving no mess behind.

– Designed to stand up to added pressure, BIC Kids Coloring Crayons help minimize frustrations to keep children happy and focused on their art. These crayons are break-resistant, and the wrap-free design lets kids color uninterrupted without having to peel off paper, leaving no mess behind. Markers – BIC Kids Coloring Markers are an ideal choice for long-lasting, creative coloring and drawing projects. They have vibrant colors, strong tips, and if the caps are accidentally left off, the markers won't dry out for up to one week.*

– BIC Kids Coloring Markers are an ideal choice for long-lasting, creative coloring and drawing projects. They have vibrant colors, strong tips, and if the caps are accidentally left off, the markers won't dry out for up to one week.* Pencils – BIC Kids Coloring Pencils help minimize frustrations, keeping children happy and focused on their creative activities. These vibrant pencils feature resistant barrels that won't splinter if broken, offering long-lasting performance while remaining easy to sharpen. The bright and colorful leads are also break-resistant, allowing young artists to draw and color more freely.

The BIC Kids coloring lineup is designed and manufactured by BIC and is available on Walmart.com and at select Walmart stores.

*Average duration. Cap off times vary by color: 1 week to 1 month for most colors; 4 days for Brown, Rose Pink, Atlantic Blue; 24-48 hrs for Red, Pink, Purple.

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, with its global headquarters in France and its U.S. headquarters in Shelton, Conn. For more than 75 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication and thanks to everyday efforts and investments, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Soleil, Flex5, Wite-Out, BIC Crystal and more. For more information, please visit www.bicworld.com.

