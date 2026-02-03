BIC Launches Flex 5 Trim & Shave: First-to-Market 2-in-1 Men's Grooming Tool with Interchangeable Shaving and Trimming Heads

The all-in-one tool sets a new standard for category value and convenience

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a global leader in shaving innovation for over 50 years, is ushering in a new chapter in men's grooming with the debut of the BIC Flex 5 Trim & Shave. This first-to-market, 2-in-1 device pairs a detachable dual-length precision trimmer with a premium shaving cartridge, giving men seamless control as they switch between trimming and shaving. Built on the idea that simplicity comes from thoughtful engineering, the Flex 5 Trim & Shave delivers affordability, versatility, and convenience without compromise. The launch signals BIC's expansion beyond the traditional disposable razor as the brand steps confidently into the wider grooming category.

BIC launches the Flex 5 Trim & Shave

What Consumer Insights Revealed– and Why BIC Created the Flex 5 Trim & Shave:

Recognizing a market need for high-performance yet convenient and affordable grooming solutions, BIC developed the Flex 5 Trim & Shave in response to shifting consumer habits. Research (Shaver U&A, US, 2022; Trim & Shave Pricing Test, US, 2024) revealed that 93% of men trim, and 98% of those also shave, underscoring the demand for a tool that seamlessly supports both precision trimming and close shaving. Further insights showed 86% of men trim to 3 mm or shorter and 71% to 0.5 mm or shorter, confirming a strong desire for trimming length versatility, accuracy, and control. Plus, unlike traditional electric trimmers that are bulky, depend on chargers or batteries, and come with multiple attachments that can be confusing and inconvenient to manage, Flex 5 Trim & Shave was designed for convenient, confident grooming wherever and whenever.

The BIC Flex 5 Trim & Shave features two standalone components – a precision trimmer and a five-blade shaving cartridge – each attaching independently and easily to the handle. BIC's trimmer design offers two lengths (0.5 mm and 1.5 mm) for greater flexibility than competitors' single-length manual trimmers. The five-blade shaving cartridge is clinically proven for sensitive skin, with a lubricating strip enriched with aloe and almond oil.

Key features designed to meet consumer needs for an all-in-one grooming solution—combining precision trimming and close shaving at an accessible price—include:

Head-to-Toe Precision: Designed for full body grooming with a dual-sided trimmer, 40° pivoting head for enhanced accuracy, and five blade cartridge for an ultra-close, comfortable shave.

Designed for full body grooming with a dual-sided trimmer, 40° pivoting head for enhanced accuracy, and five blade cartridge for an ultra-close, comfortable shave. Always Ready: A battery-free, water-resistant design means no charging, no downtime, and no hassle—just dependable performance whenever and wherever it's needed.

A battery-free, water-resistant design means no charging, no downtime, and no hassle—just dependable performance whenever and wherever it's needed. Effortless Style Control: The trimming head offers two length settings—0.5 mm for a clean 5 o'clock shadow and 1.5 mm for a defined three-day stubble—allowing users to fine-tune their look with precision.

The trimming head offers two length settings—0.5 mm for a clean 5 o'clock shadow and 1.5 mm for a defined three-day stubble—allowing users to fine-tune their look with precision. Built For Sensitive Skin: Equipped with the dermatologist-tested BIC Flex 5 Sensitive razor head, clinically proven for men with sensitive skin, the tool delivers a smooth shave with less irritation.

"Grounded in consumer insights, BIC Flex 5 Trim & Shave reshapes expectations in the men's grooming category," said Haven Cockerham, BIC Chief Commercial Officer for North America. "With this introduction, BIC has leveraged 50 years of expertise and innovation not just to upgrade, but to redefine what's possible in personal care. The result is the ultimate tool that delivers zero compromise on quality or value."

The BIC Flex 5 Trim & Shave provides an advanced grooming experience at an accessible price point, giving men the freedom to shape and maintain their look with total ease. By combining precise trimming and an ultra-close shave in one device, the Flex 5 Trim & Shave bridges the gap between convenience and performance.

Consumer Testing Validates Strong Performance for BIC Flex 5 Trim & Shave

Initial consumer testing overwhelmingly validated its success:

80% overall satisfaction and purchase intent

89% of users rated its performance equal to or better than competitors

The BIC Flex 5 Trim & Shave is now available nationwide at online and in-store retailers including Walmart and Amazon, starting at a suggested retail price of $5.97 for a starter kit.

ABOUT BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 14,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC's full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BIC