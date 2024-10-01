BIC® LAUNCHES NEWEST "LIT" ACCESSORY CELEBRATING SNOOP DOGG AND MARTHA STEWART'S BIC EZ REACH LIGHTER DESIGNS

The "Hold the Phone" Case by BIC EZ Reach Lighters is the brand's most recent cheeky creation, combining style and function for this season's most stylish accessory

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, BIC® is lighting up the accessories world with the launch of the limited-edition "Hold the Phone" Case by BIC EZ Reach Lighters. Inspired by our multi-year partners, entertainment superstar Snoop Dogg and lifestyle innovator Martha Stewart, the two phone cases match the celebrity duo's iconic lighter designs. The limited-edition accessory offers a functional yet fashionable way to hold your BIC EZ Reach Lighter to ensure your go-to lighter is always within reach and never misplaced this season.

“Hold The Phone” Cases by BIC EZ Reach Lighters

The launch of the "Hold the Phone" Cases by BIC EZ Reach Lighters taps into the ever-growing trend of infusing personal style into our everyday essentials. An extension of last fall's limited-edition Best Buds Bags , BIC EZ Reach Lighters continues to bring new meaning to functional fashion by effortlessly combining convenience with flair to keep your favorite lighter within reach at all times. Drawing inspiration from the distinctive personalities and essence of Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, as well as their signature BIC EZ Reach Lighter designs, "Hold the Phone" Case by BIC EZ Reach Lighter is a chic, practical accessory.

"The 'Hold the Phone' Cases by BIC EZ Reach Lighters is another fun and playful idea celebrating our longstanding partnership with Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg and their unique personal styles, blending trendy accessories with the practicality of keeping your BIC EZ Reach Lighter within easy reach," says Jeany Mui, Marketing Director at BIC Flame for Life. "Building on the success of our previous campaigns and the legendary pair's undeniable chemistry, we're thrilled to launch another must-have accessory ahead of the holiday season."

"I keep one of my own BIC EZ Reach Lighter designs in nearly every room of my home, and with the launch of our 'Hold the Phone' by Case by BIC EZ Reach Lighters, I can easily bring my favorite lighters with me on-the-go. Why not make your everyday items fashionable too?" said Martha Stewart. "Plus, partnering with Snoop Dogg and my good friends at BIC is always so much fun. I love all of the creative ways to showcase the benefits of the BIC EZ Reach Lighter."

BIC EZ Reach Lighters are the ultimate lighter for hard-to-reach places due to the 1.45-inch extended wand that helps keep fingers away from the flame. Whatever you're lighting up this holiday season, BIC EZ Reach Lighters offer an easy and safe way to light candles…and more.

Starting Friday, October 4, consumers can exclusively head to BIC's website to purchase the limited-edition iPhone 15-compatible* Martha Stewart or Snoop Dogg-themed "Hold the Phone" Cases by BIC EZ Reach Lighters. Each case, priced at $49.99, includes two BIC EZ Reach Lighters based on the case design selected, and is available while supplies last.

*Compatible with iPhone 15 not including the iPhone 15 Plus and Pro models.

About BIC EZ Reach Lighters

The BIC EZ Reach lighter has a 1.45-inch extended wand for lighting hard to reach places while it helps to keep fingers away from the flame. The BIC EZ Reach Lighter launched in August 2020 with incredible success, outperforming comparable products in the marketplace and securing distribution at major retailers. BIC EZ Reach Lighters are currently available in six designs: Classic BIC colors, Camouflage, Home Decor, Favorites Designs, Martha Stewart designs, and Snoop Dogg designs. The lighters are available at major retailers in-store and online and on BIC.com.

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and 14,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color™, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky™, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load™, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex™, Soleil® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitment to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC's full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BIC