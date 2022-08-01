BIC LAUNCHES #WRITE4TEACHERS CAMPAIGN TO HONOR EDUCATORS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH IHEARTMEDIA NEW YORK

Teachers Can Be Nominated Now Through August 14 for the Chance to Win $1,000 and BIC Back-to-School Essentials

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC has announced it is partnering with iHeartMedia New York for the return of #Write4Teachers, which celebrates teachers who impact the lives of their students and communities. Z100, New York's #1 Hit Music Station, will promote the program, encouraging students and parents to nominate a deserving teacher by visiting Write4Teachers.com and submitting a letter of appreciation now through August 14.

"As teachers prepare for the upcoming school year, we want to thank them for their unwavering dedication to enriching the lives of children," said Katty Pien, VP of Marketing at BIC. "At BIC, we have a long-standing commitment to improving lives through education. As a result, we deeply appreciate the work that teachers do every day to inspire students and help them to succeed."

This year, five grand prize-winning teachers will have their stories highlighted on-air with "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show," in addition to receiving $1,000, presented by BIC. Winners will also receive back-to-school essentials like BIC® Gel-ocity® Quick Dry Gel Pens, BIC 4 Color and BIC ReVolution items, which are the brand's line of eco-friendly stationery products.

"The back-to-school season is approaching and it's time to show teachers our full appreciation for their dedication to shaping our children's futures," said Joe DeAngelis, Vice President, Promotions for iHeartMedia New York. "We are excited to continue our partnership with BIC for the #Write4Teachers campaign to honor our educators for their selfless work, both in and outside the classroom."

The #Write4Teachers campaign will also be promoted on select iHeartMedia New York Stations with on-air promotions and online contesting via the station's website and social media accounts – reaching millions of students, parents and teachers in the New York City area. For additional information, visit Write4Teachers.com and join the conversation with #Write4Teachers.

To learn more about BIC's commitments to education and explore the full breadth of back-to-school offerings, please visit www.bic.com

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Flex™, Soleil®, EZ Reach™, BodyMark™ by BIC ®, Cello®, Djeep ®, Lucky ® Stationery, Rocketbook ®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.™, Wite-Out®, Inkbox ™ and more. In 2021, BIC Net Sales were 1,831.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

About iHeartMedia New York

iHeartMedia New York owns and operates WHTZ-FM, WKTU-FM, WAXQ-FM, WWPR-FM, WLTW-FM, WOR-AM, and WWRL-AM and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

