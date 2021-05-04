BIC Partners With Ultimate Duo Snoop Dogg And Martha Stewart For New EZ Reach™ Lighter Ad Campaign

The new campaign spotlights the convenience of the BIC EZ Reach lighter, designed for lighting hard-to-reach places while helping to keep fingers away from the flame. From setting the mood to cooking up a delicious summer spread, Snoop and Martha know the importance of owning a reliable lighter for lighting candles, grilling and everything in between. With the ability to light at any angle and equipped with a 1.45-inch extended wand on a body the size of a pocket lighter, the BIC EZ Reach lighter is a must-have in every home.

"Our BIC EZ Reach lighter is the ultimate lighter for all lighting occasions, and we thought who better to partner with than this iconic duo who knows all about lighting up candles, grills and more," said Mary Fox, General Manager of BIC North America. "The new campaign featuring Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart allows us to connect with our consumers in a relevant and playful way while highlighting all the usage occasions and core benefits that set EZ Reach apart in the lighter category. This is an exciting next step for the BIC EZ Reach Lighter, which has received rave reviews from consumers looking for a lighter that lights hard-to-reach places!"

The new ad "Pass It" features Snoop and Martha relaxing outdoors when Snoop asks Martha to pass him the BIC EZ Reach lighter and a bowl, to which Martha hands him a bowl … of strawberries. Snoop lights a candle using the EZ Reach lighter and questions the smell in the air, which is coming from a fondue pot that Martha lit using the EZ Reach lighter. The ad is available on Hulu, Roku, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Google and other BIC social media channels. A second spot will be released in 2022. Learn more and watch the ad here.

"The BIC EZ Reach lighter offers a solution to the everyday problem of lighting those hard-to-reach places, whether you are lighting candles, entertaining guests outdoors, or adding a finishing touch to that special birthday cake," said Martha Stewart. "I'm thrilled to partner with BIC to create my own line of beautifully designed and packaged EZ Reach lighters which bring function, innovation, inspiration and beauty into the home and onto the table."

"As someone who uses a lighter almost every day, having one that's reliable and safe to use is important, which is why I reach for my BIC EZ Reach whenever I need a lighter," said Snoop Dogg. "I love working with my friend Martha and we had a lot of fun showing off the many ways the BIC EZ Reach lighter truly is the ideal lighter for all lighting occasions."

The BIC EZ Reach lighter launched in August 2020 with incredible success, outperforming comparable products in the marketplace and securing distribution at major retailers. As part of the campaign, officially licensed Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart designed EZ Reach lighters will be available for purchase exclusively at Walmart beginning in July and will roll out to additional retailers throughout the summer. EZ Reach lighters are currently available in five designs: classic BIC colors, home décor, camouflage, Bohemian (exclusively at Walmart) and officially licensed Bob Marley lighters. The lighters are available at major retailers in-store and online and on BIC.com.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .

ABOUT MARQUEE BRANDS

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channel, geography and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e- commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in over 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

