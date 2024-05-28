SHELTON, Conn., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, released today its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the organization's 20 years of impact, including ongoing commitments to environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and sustainable business practices.

"This report highlights the progress we've made toward BIC's sustainability commitments and how we positively impact everyday lives and prioritize our planet through simplicity, sustainability and joy," said Gonzalve Bich, CEO. "I remain confident in BIC's continued ability to drive long-term growth, deliver value responsibly and sustainably and maintain the quality and safety of our trusted products to millions of consumers across the globe."

BIC Releases 2023 Sustainability Report, Highlights Twenty Years of Impact Post this

BIC set ambitious goals through its Horizon strategic plan, launched in 2020, which included the "Writing the Future, Together" sustainability program, and consists of five core commitments: sustainable innovation, climate action, workplace safety, supplier engagement and education enhancement.

The 2023 report provides an overview of BIC's global impact and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across all scopes, progress toward sustainability and education commitments, business priorities, and more.

Key highlights from the Sustainability Report 2023 Include:

Reducing our scope 1 & 2 emissions by 72% compared to 2022.

Reaching 91% renewable energy usage commitment on all sites by 2025.

Utilizing our Environmentally and Socially Measurable Advantage (EMA) tool to enhance the eco-friendliness of our products. This has resulted in all primary stationary lines now offering at least one item made with alternative, more environmentally friendly materials.

Creating first-of-their-kind lighter recycling machines.

BIC's Sustainability Report 2023 can be found on Investors.BIC.com.

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC Flex™, BodyMark by BIC™, Cello®, Djeep ™, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.™, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were $2,534 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, or YouTube.

