BIC Teams Up With Fashion Model Football Fan Chanel Iman To Launch New BodyMark By BIC NFL Series

SHELTON, Conn., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, is helping football fans across the country gear up for the 2021 NFL season kickoff with the launch of BodyMark® by BIC® NFL Series, the latest offering to join its extensive line of temporary tattoo markers. Using their bodies as a canvas, fans can now express their excitement for game day in a fun, unique way with BodyMark by BIC.

The biggest NFL fans know that pre-game routines are the key to securing that 'W' and BodyMark by BIC NFL Series is every fan's must-have accessory for getting ready to cheer on a favorite team or player. Available in custom combinations representing all 32 NFL teams, each pack includes three temporary tattoo markers with quick-drying, long-lasting, bright colors and two team logo stencils for body art design possibilities.

"We believe in the power of self-expression and are inspired by the passion NFL fans have for their favorite teams," said Mary Fox, General Manager of BIC North America. "We're excited to introduce the BodyMark by BIC NFL Series and offer fans a unique opportunity to personalize their NFL game day style. This is the perfect way to have fun with friends and family and showcase your competitive spirit like never before!"

In support of the launch, BIC has also announced a partnership with fashion model Chanel Iman. As a style icon and major NFL fan, Chanel is a pro when it comes to combining her love of fashion and sports to curate the perfect game day look.

"Whether I'm cheering from the stands or watching at home, BodyMark by BIC is an essential part of my routine when prepping for the big game each week, keeping my team pride on display while perfectly complementing my personal style," said Chanel Iman. "Whichever team you're rooting for, fans can now incorporate their own fun, customized body art designs into their football fashion!"

The BodyMark by BIC NFL Series – made with cosmetic-quality, skin-safe* ink – is now available on Amazon.com, US.BIC.com and at select drug and national retailers for $14.99. The series is also available at select Kroger stores for $19.99 ($14.99 with loyalty card).

BodyMark isn't just for football fans! A comprehensive lineup of BodyMark by BIC offerings launched in April 2019, uniquely combining the worlds of stationery and beauty. Additional offerings include three-color packs: the 'Watercolor Effects' pack featuring black, magenta, and aqua blue brush tip markers, 'Henna Vibes®' featuring black, red and brown brush tip markers, and 'Mandala' featuring brown, pink, and purple fine tip markers, in addition to 'Collection' and 'Precision Series' packs that include all eight colors in different tip styles, as well as 'Single Packs' and 'Stencil Gift Sets' that include inspiration look books along with the markers and stencils. BodyMark by BIC temporary tattoo markers are sold on Amazon.com and at Walmart.com, Target.com, CVS, and Kroger.

To learn more about BodyMark by BIC and explore the full breadth of BIC's stationery offerings, please visit https://us.bic.com/en_us.

*Complies with cosmetic regulations. Follow all warnings and instructions. Not tested on sensitive skin. Follow all product warnings and instructions before applying and removing ink from skin.

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids®, BIC Flex™, BodyMark® by BIC®, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.™, Wite-Out® Brand and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter , or YouTube .

