BIC Transforms its Use of Plastic

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, announced today that it will take its circular economy journey to the next level and transform the company's approach to plastic, significantly improving its products' environmental footprint and reducing its carbon emissions. The new commitments, part of BIC's "Writing the Future, Together" 2025 Sustainable Development program, encompasses both its packaging and products. Specifically:

By 2030, BIC aims for 50% non-virgin petroleum plastic for its products, with a goal of 20% by 2025.

By 2025, 100% of BIC consumer plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable.

"I am proud that we are taking BIC's circular economy journey to the next level by transforming the way we use plastic," said Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer of BIC. "BIC has been at the forefront of Sustainability for more than 15 years; it is a core element of everything we do, from how we operate to the products and solutions we bring to consumers. We know shoppers are increasingly looking for more sustainable options and that is what we will continue to deliver. It's our 4R philosophy: reducing the amount of raw materials used to make our products, including as much recycled or alternative materials as possible, making more refillable products, and improving the recyclability of our products and packaging."

In 2021, additional new or improved sustainable products will be available across all of BIC's three categories. Watch a brief video about BIC's sustainability journey.

These new commitments were announced as part of BIC's new "Horizon" strategy, a comprehensive plan aimed at driving growth and creating increased value by building on BIC's strengths, with an intensified focus on consumer needs and sustainability. Click here to see the press release from the event.

This announcement is the latest step BIC has taken to invest in sustainable development. BIC recently joined the Plug & Play network, the largest global innovation platform for startups and corporations, to help accelerate the pace of its sustainable innovation. Prior to that, the company expanded its historical partnership in Europe with TerraCycle to collect and recycle used stationery products in Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. Since 2011, BIC and TerraCycle have recycled more than 50 million items in Europe. BIC also updated its Ubicuity outdoor furniture collection, produced from recycled BIC pens and designed for kindergarten and primary school classes, and became a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which aims to accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

The five goals BIC is working toward by 2025 through its "Writing the Future, Together" program, which began in 2018, are:

Fostering sustainable innovation by improving the environmental and/or societal footprint of its products. Helping combat climate change by aiming for 80% renewable electricity usage with a long-term vision of 100%. Committing to a safe work environment by aiming for zero accidents across all operations. Proactively involving its suppliers to ensure the most secure, innovative, and efficient sourcing. Enhancing lives through education by improving learning conditions for 250 million children, globally.

Read more about the "Writing the Future, Together" program and progress made in 2019.

ABOUT BIC

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Cello®, Conté®, BIC FlexTM, Lucky Stationery, Made For YOUTM, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, and more. In 2019, BIC Net Sales were 1,949.4 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bicworld.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

