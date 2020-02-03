BIC USA Expands Direct-To-Consumer 'Made For You' Brand With Launch Of Grooming Line Designed For Every Body

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, today unveiled a line-up of grooming products under its direct-to-consumer brand, Made For YOU – one brand created for everybody and every body. Made for YOU Shave Cream, Body Lotion and Face Lotion complement the Made For YOU refillable razor system, expanding the brand's product offerings available exclusively on Amazon, and marking BIC's first entry into these grooming categories in the United States.

A BIC-commissioned study by research firm Ipsos found that 69% of consumers 18-34 years old believe companies should create more unisex personal care and beauty products. Made For YOU taps into the evolving consumer mindset that calls for more inclusive choices in the personal care industry, providing everything you need and nothing you don't, regardless of your gender, age or race.

"Consumer-centricity is our obsession, and this journey began with a simple insight – a rising population of consumers are seeking a high performing product that addresses their needs, regardless of gender," said Mary Fox, General Manager of BIC North America. "This exciting line-up of grooming products was a natural next step for BIC and the Made For YOU brand. We listened closely to what consumers are looking for in their grooming routine and found that they want great products that perform for every body. Made For YOU gives them just that."

This new grooming line is lightly scented of citrus, a fragrance chosen for its universal appeal. The ultra-soothing Made For YOU Shave Cream allows for a close yet comfortable shave and features Aloe Vera to help provide a moisturizing and nourishing effect and Vitamin E to help enhance glide and protect against irritation during shaving. It is available for $7.49.

The Made For YOU Body Lotion is great for a burst of moisturization without leaving skin wet or greasy feeling. Made For YOU Face Lotion is lightweight and oil free, and provides weightless hydration to the skin, helping to minimize pores and control shine. Made For YOU Face Lotion can be purchased for $8.49 and Made For YOU Body Lotion retails at $7.49.

The full Made For YOU product line-up is designed and manufactured by BIC and exclusively available on Amazon.com.

BIC is a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, with its global headquarters in France and its U.S. headquarters in Shelton, Conn. For more than 75 years, BIC has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication and thanks to everyday efforts and investments, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as Soleil, Flex5, Wite-Out, BIC Crystal and more. For more information, please visit www.bicworld.com.

