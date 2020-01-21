BIC Wins Resolution With Arrow Lighter, Inc., Blocking The Worldwide Sale Of Unauthorized, Imitation Pocket Lighters

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a recognized world leader in manufacturing safe, high-quality stationery, lighters and shavers, defeated Arrow Lighter, Inc. (Arrow) in BIC's lawsuit filed with the International Trade Commission (ITC). As part of BIC's victory, Arrow has agreed to no longer sell certain low-quality, knockoff lighter models anywhere in the world. The lighters, branded "MK" and produced by Arrow, imitate the iconic shape and design of BIC's lighters without upholding BIC's stringent safety standards.

This infringement of BIC's registered trademarks not only threatened to negatively impact the brand equity and reputation that BIC has earned in connection with its pocket lighters, but more importantly introduced into the marketplace copycat products without the same safety and quality standards as BIC. The Arrow products were likely to confuse and mislead consumers.

"Safety is a cornerstone of BIC's business and is the number one priority for BIC Lighters, so we take it seriously when another brand tries to pass for a BIC," said Steve Burkhart, Vice President and General Counsel at BIC. "Unfortunately, low-quality non-compliant imported lighters are rampant in the U.S. market, an overwhelming majority of which fail safety standards set forth by ASTM International, meaning they can lead to serious fires, damage or injuries. BIC routinely tests competitor lighters, consistently finding imported knockoffs that fail to meet these standards. BIC's win not only protects BIC's customers, employees and shareholders, it protects all consumers by removing non-compliant imported lighters from the U.S. market."

In December of 2018, BIC filed two lawsuits to stop the importation and sale of low-quality, Chinese-made, knockoff pocket lighters in the United States. Those lawsuits were filed in the ITC and the United States Federal District Court for the Eastern District of New York. BIC continues to litigate against other defendants.

As part of the resolution, Arrow is also required to liquidate any current inventory of these lighters by Oct. 21, 2020. Arrow models that will no longer be in production include Arrow Product Nos. ZY-7G, ZY-5G, ZY-8G, ZY-30E (MK Dura) and ZY-7G MT (Metal Flint Gold and Silver).

BIC urges consumers and customers to always confirm they are purchasing a safe, high-quality BIC lighter, buying only from reputable retailers. Safety is a cornerstone of BIC's business and is the number one priority of BIC lighters, which are fully compliant with all applicable government regulations in every country where BIC operates, and meet or exceed all international safety standards.

For more information about BIC's commitment to safety, please visit bicworld.com.

For more information on the background of the lawsuit, view BIC's initial press release here.

The cases are entitled U.S. International Trade Commission ("ITC"), In the Matter of Certain Pocket Lighters, Inv. No. 337-TA-1142 and BIC Corporation v. Arrow Lighter, Inc. d/b/a MK Lighter, Inc. and MK Lighter Company, et al., Case No. 1:18-cv-06922-DLI-PK, United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Jordan L. Coyle and Peter Vogl with Orrick Harrington & Sutcliffe, LLP represented BIC Corporation. The Defaulting Respondents are: Wellpine Company Limited; Milan Import Company, LLC; and Guangdong Zhuoye Lighter Manufacturing Co. Ltd. a/k/a Zhuoye Lighter Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

