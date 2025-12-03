Bickford Completes their Portfolio Expansion of Accushield: Senior Living Provider Bolsters Security and Combats Resident Isolation with Visitor Management

The Partnership deploys Accushield's visitor management to include two unique features, Verify and Project Love Meter, to enhance resident safety and strengthen social connection across Bickford's portfolio

ATLANTA and OLATHE, Kan., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accushield , the leading visitor management and credential verification solution for senior living, announced today that Bickford Senior Living has selected the Accushield platform to standardize community entry protocols and improve resident well-being. This partnership will establish a digital "gatekeeper," replacing traditional paper logs. This system is designed to streamline third-party credentialing and provide a proactive approach to community security.

Simultaneously, it delivers a significantly upgraded visitor experience, marked by a warm, seamless welcome. This enhanced check-in process not only elevates the first impression for families and guests but also enables Bickford to proactively address social isolation among residents.

"Accushield doesn't just make our communities safer — it makes them more connected," said Andy Eby, CEO of Bickford Senior Living. "By knowing who's coming through our doors, we protect our residents physically, but also create meaningful interactions that add value to their lives. It's technology serving people, not the other way around — and that's what makes it so powerful at Bickford."

As senior living operators face increasing pressure to manage risk and improve health outcomes, Bickford sought a solution that could simultaneously secure the "front door" and provide actionable insights into resident health. By implementing Accushield, Bickford is digitizing the entry process to ensure that every visitor—from family members to third-party healthcare providers—is properly identified and vetted.

Key Initiatives of the Partnership

Bickford Senior Living will roll out Accushield's comprehensive platform to achieve the following operational goals:

Enhance Security with Accushield Verify: Bickford will utilize Accushield's credentialing capabilities to verify the identity and compliance status of third-party care providers and vendors. This ensures that outside care aides and other contractors meet Bickford's rigorous safety standards before working hands-on with residents.





Bickford will utilize Accushield's credentialing capabilities to verify the identity and compliance status of third-party care providers and vendors. This ensures that outside care aides and other contractors meet Bickford's rigorous safety standards before working hands-on with residents. Combat Isolation via Project Love Meter: Leveraging Accushield's unique "social interaction" metrics, Bickford will track visitor frequency to identify residents at risk of social isolation. This data allows care teams to intervene proactively and to activate a network of fully credentialed nursing students and local volunteers, who are matched with residents based on shared interests, to provide consistent, meaningful connection.





Leveraging Accushield's unique "social interaction" metrics, Bickford will track visitor frequency to identify residents at risk of social isolation. This data allows care teams to intervene proactively and to activate a network of fully credentialed nursing students and local volunteers, who are matched with residents based on shared interests, to provide consistent, meaningful connection. Increase Data-Driven Accountability: Bickford plans to integrate Accushield data into its SkyPoint ecosystem. By incorporating visitor and vendor data into their broader business intelligence dashboards, Bickford aims to drive operational accountability and gain a more comprehensive view of community health.

"We are honored to partner with Bickford Senior Living, an organization that takes a holistic approach to resident health and wellness," said Charles Mann, Founder of Accushield. "Bickford's decision to leverage our platform for both safety and connection sets a new standard for how operators can use technology to enhance the experience within their communities."

About Bickford Senior Living

Bickford is a leading, family-owned senior living provider committed to helping their residents live happier, healthier, and longer through their innovative HigherPath Senior Health model. With a strong emphasis on personalized care and a dedication to quality, Bickford offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care across more than 50 communities in 7 states.

About Accushield: Accushield is a leading provider of technology solutions that foster safe and connected senior living communities. With its innovative visitor management and credential verification platform, Accushield empowers communities to efficiently manage visitors, contractors, and caregivers while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

