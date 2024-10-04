Bicomponent Fiber Market Size to Grow USD 6045.6 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bicomponent Fiber Market is Segmented by Type (PE/PP, PE/PET, Co-PET/PET), by Application (Hygiene, Textiles, Automotive, Construction): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The Global Bicomponent Fiber Market is projected to grow from USD 4120 Million in 2024 to USD 6045.6 Million by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-36C357/Global_Bicomponent_Fiber_Market

Major Factor:

The bicomponent fiber market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing demand across various industries, including textiles, hygiene products, and automotive applications. Bicomponent fibers consist of two polymers with different properties, which are combined to produce fibers that offer unique characteristics, such as enhanced strength, flexibility, and thermal bonding. These fibers are widely used in nonwoven fabrics, geotextiles, and personal hygiene products, driving their market demand. The textile industry is particularly reliant on bicomponent fibers for creating durable fabrics that are soft to the touch yet resistant to wear and tear. Additionally, the hygiene industry uses bicomponent fibers in products like baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene items due to their excellent absorbency and comfort. The growing emphasis on sustainability is also pushing manufacturers to develop biodegradable and eco-friendly bicomponent fibers, further driving market growth. As industries focus on producing high-performance materials that are both durable and environmentally friendly, the demand for bicomponent fibers is expected to continue rising across the globe.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-36C357/global-bicomponent-fiber

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE BICOMPONENT FIBER MARKET:

Co-PET/PET bicomponent fibers are playing a significant role in driving the growth of the bicomponent fiber market. These fibers, composed of two types of polyethylene terephthalate (PET), are widely used in nonwoven fabrics for their superior thermal bonding properties. Co-PET/PET fibers are particularly valued for their strength, durability, and recyclability, making them ideal for applications in the textile, automotive, and hygiene industries. The growing demand for nonwoven fabrics in hygiene products, geotextiles, and filtration materials is increasing the need for Co-PET/PET bicomponent fibers, thereby driving the market forward. Additionally, their eco-friendly attributes align with the rising emphasis on sustainability, further boosting demand.

PE/PET bicomponent fibers are another major driver of growth in the bicomponent fiber market. These fibers are composed of polyethylene (PE) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET), offering excellent thermal bonding and soft touch properties. PE/PET fibers are widely used in personal hygiene products such as diapers, sanitary napkins, and wipes due to their softness, absorbency, and skin-friendly characteristics. The growing demand for high-quality, comfortable hygiene products is pushing manufacturers to adopt PE/PET bicomponent fibers. As the global population increases and awareness about personal hygiene rises, the demand for these fibers is expected to grow, further contributing to market expansion.

The hygiene products sector is a key driver of the bicomponent fiber market, as these fibers are widely used in the production of baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene items. Bicomponent fibers offer the perfect balance of strength, absorbency, and softness, making them ideal for use in nonwoven fabrics for hygiene applications. With the increasing focus on personal hygiene and comfort, particularly in developing countries, the demand for bicomponent fibers in hygiene products is growing rapidly. Manufacturers are focusing on creating high-performance, skin-friendly materials that cater to consumer needs, driving the demand for bicomponent fibers in this sector.

The expanding nonwoven fabrics industry is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the bicomponent fiber market. Nonwoven fabrics, which are used in applications ranging from hygiene products to filtration and geotextiles, rely heavily on bicomponent fibers for their strength, durability, and versatility. Bicomponent fibers are essential in producing high-quality nonwoven fabrics that offer excellent bonding and stability. As industries such as healthcare, automotive, and construction increasingly adopt nonwoven materials for their products, the demand for bicomponent fibers is expected to rise, supporting market growth.

Bicomponent fibers are finding increasing use in automotive applications, particularly in the production of interior components such as carpets, upholstery, and insulation. These fibers offer the durability and flexibility required to withstand the demanding conditions of automotive interiors, while also providing a lightweight alternative to traditional materials. As the automotive industry continues to focus on improving fuel efficiency and reducing vehicle weight, the use of bicomponent fibers is expected to grow. The demand for high-performance, lightweight materials in electric vehicles is also contributing to the growth of the bicomponent fiber market in the automotive sector.

The rising demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly materials is significantly driving the growth of the bicomponent fiber market. Bicomponent fibers that are biodegradable or recyclable are gaining popularity, particularly in industries focused on reducing their environmental footprint. Manufacturers are increasingly developing eco-friendly bicomponent fibers that meet the needs of sustainability-conscious consumers. The growing focus on circular economy practices in industries such as textiles and hygiene is further boosting demand for sustainable bicomponent fibers, driving market growth. As consumers and governments place greater emphasis on sustainability, the market for eco-friendly bicomponent fibers is expected to expand.

Buy Now: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-36C357&lic=single-user

BICOMPONENT FIBER MARKET SHARE:

The major manufacturers are concentrated in Korea, and China, such as FiberVisions Corporation, Kolon, Huvis, Hyosung, Toray Chemical Korea, etc. At present, Huvis is the world leader, holding about 19% production market share in 2019.

In 2019, the global Bicomponent Fiber consumption market is led by China and China is the largest regional consumption market, accounting for about 38% of global consumption of Bicomponent Fiber.

The Bicomponent Fiber Market is regionally segmented, with Asia-Pacific leading the market due to its large textile and hygiene industries. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are major contributors to the growth of the market in this region, driven by increasing industrialization and rising demand for hygiene products.

North America and Europe are also significant markets for bicomponent fibers, particularly in the automotive and nonwoven fabrics sectors. The Middle East and Africa are emerging markets, where infrastructure development and growing awareness about hygiene products are expected to drive demand for bicomponent fibers in the coming years.

Key Companies:

FiberVisions Corporation

Kolon

Huvis

Hyosung

Far Eastern New Century

DuPont

RadiciGroup

Mitsubishi Chemical

Jiangnan High Polymer Fiber

Hubei Botao Synthetic Fiber

Nan Ya Plastics

XiangLu Chemical Fibers

Yangzhou Tianfulong

Ningbo Dafa

Toray Advanced Materials Korea

ECER

Beaulieu

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-36C357/global-bicomponent-fiber/1

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Bicomponent Composite Fiber Market

- The global market for Low Melt Fiber was estimated to be worth USD 1920 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3376.9 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Dark Fiber Market was valued at USD 4475 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 7594 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Fibre Optic Components Market

- Optical Network Components market was valued at USD 6299.1 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 7530.3 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- The India optical fiber and accessories market size was valued at USD 461.6 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.66 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026.

- Fiber Optic Products Market

- Fiber Masterbatch Market

- Fiber Array Units Market

- SPH Composite Elastic Fiber Market

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@valuatesreports6753

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports