BICSI Announces 2020-21 Board Members

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community as a global leader in ICT education, certification and standards, has completed the 2019 Board of Directors election. In balloting that ended 30 September 2019, BICSI members elected five Board members to serve two-year terms on the BICSI Board of Directors. The results are as follows:

"On behalf of the current BICSI Board of Directors, I would like to extend congratulations to these newly elected individuals," said BICSI President Jeff Beavers, RCDD, OSP. "Assuming a volunteer role within BICSI is demanding but the rewards more than justify the time and effort expended. These incoming Board members are showing their BICSI spirit by serving the BICSI membership and working toward advancing the information and communications technology community."

The new Board members will officially be inaugurated on 11 February 2020 during the BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) community and currently serves more than 26,000 memberships and credentials. BICSI is the preeminent global resource for ICT credentials, standards, knowledge transfer and career development.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

SOURCE BICSI

Related Links

http://www.bicsi.org

