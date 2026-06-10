BICSI Establishes Optical LAN Council to Strengthen Fiber-Based ICT Infrastructure Guidance

TAMPA, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the global authority advancing information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure, and APOLAN, a nonprofit organization focused on optical LAN education and adoption, today announced the formation of the BICSI Optical LAN Council (OLC), bringing APOLAN's initiatives formally into BICSI to support expanded industry education, collaboration, and technical engagement around optical LAN within the broader ICT landscape.

The Council brings optical local area network (LAN) knowledge into BICSI's broader, standards-aligned ICT framework, strengthening education, best practices, and professional guidance for how fiber-based infrastructure is understood, evaluated, designed, and applied across modern building environments.

"As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, the need for consistent, standards-based design and implementation across all network architectures is becoming more critical," said John H. Daniels, CNM, CPHIMS, FHIMSS, LFACHE, Chief Executive Officer of BICSI. "Optical LAN is an increasingly important part of the ICT infrastructure conversation, but its performance depends on how it is integrated within the broader system. The BICSI Optical LAN Council allows us to build on an established body of knowledge while advancing it within a structured framework grounded in standards, education, and professional practice."

Building on the Foundation Established by APOLAN

The integration builds on the work established by APOLAN in advancing awareness and education around optical LAN and will continue through the BICSI Optical LAN Council (OLC) as APOLAN's initiatives, resources, and programs transition into BICSI's broader ICT framework.

Through BICSI, this body of knowledge will be expanded and aligned within a broader technical framework, ensuring that optical LAN is considered in context with related infrastructure disciplines, rather than as a standalone topic.

"APOLAN has played an important role in advancing industry understanding of optical LAN," said Christopher Brown, Chair, APOLAN Board of Directors. "We are pleased to see this work continue within BICSI, where it can be connected to a broader ecosystem of standards, education, and professional development."

Establishing the BICSI Optical LAN Council

The BICSI Optical LAN Council will serve as a focused community within BICSI, supporting:

Standards-aligned education and technical resources

Industry-informed guidance across design, installation, and manufacturing

Practical evaluation of optical LAN within real-world infrastructure environments

Ongoing engagement with professionals across the ICT ecosystem

The Council will be guided by a Steering Committee responsible for ensuring alignment with BICSI's mission and maintaining credibility, neutrality, and technical rigor across all outputs.

Participation and Industry Engagement

BICSI OLC will provide a structured way for organizations and professionals to contribute to the advancement of optical LAN knowledge within a standards-based framework.

Participation will focus on:

Contributing to industry education and thought leadership

Supporting the development of technical resources

Engaging in cross-disciplinary collaboration

Advancing informed, vendor-neutral discussions around optical LAN

Strengthening ICT Infrastructure Through Integration

By integrating optical LAN into its broader framework, BICSI continues to reinforce its role as the global authority for safe, secure, and reliable ICT infrastructure.

This integration ensures that emerging approaches to infrastructure are supported by the standards, technical discipline, and professional practices required to deliver consistent, reliable outcomes.

The establishment of the BICSI Optical LAN Council reflects a continued commitment to advancing ICT infrastructure through standards, education, and professional development.

Learn More

To learn more about the BICSI Optical LAN Council and explore available resources, visit: https://www.bicsi.org/membership-global-community/membership/bicsi-optical-lan-council

About BICSI

BICSI is a global professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession. Through standards, education, certification, and industry leadership, BICSI serves professionals responsible for the design, installation, and management of ICT infrastructure worldwide.

SOURCE BICSI