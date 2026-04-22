BICSI Publishes ANSI/BICSI 004-2025 to Strengthen ICT Design Standards in Healthcare Infrastructure

New standard and aligned training address growing risks in healthcare ICT systems and design execution

TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare systems become increasingly dependent on connected technologies, the performance of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure is no longer just an operational concern – it is directly tied to patient care, safety, and continuity of services.

Across the industry, ICT infrastructure design is not always given the same priority as other disciplines, despite the value of a disciplined, standards-based approach to reducing risk before a facility becomes operational.

To address this challenge, BICSI, the global authority on ICT infrastructure, announces the release of ANSI/BICSI 004-2025, Information Communication Technology Systems Design and Implementation Best Practices for Healthcare Institutions and Facilities.

Healthcare environments demand infrastructure that performs without failure. From electronic health records and connected medical devices to security systems and real-time communications, modern care delivery depends on systems that must operate reliably under constant pressure.

Breakdowns in ICT infrastructure, whether from poor design coordination, inconsistent implementation, or lack of standards alignment, can lead to downtime, compliance issues, and compromised patient outcomes.

ANSI/BICSI 004-2025 establishes a structured, standards-based framework to guide the design and implementation of ICT systems in these high-stakes environments.

Building on previous editions, the updated standard expands its scope to reflect the realities of modern healthcare infrastructure, including:

Increased system convergence across technologies

Greater reliance on wireless and connected devices

Heightened requirements for data protection and security

The need for coordinated design across multiple stakeholders and disciplines

Developed through a consensus-driven process with subject matter experts across healthcare, design, engineering, and ICT, the standard reflects current best practices for managing complexity and reducing infrastructure risk.

"Healthcare ICT infrastructure must perform without compromise," said Nick Tongson, Vice President of Standards and Publications at BICSI. "ANSI/BICSI 004-2025 provides the industry with a clear, standards-based approach to designing systems that support critical operations, protect sensitive data, and enable reliable patient care."

Standards alone, however, do not ensure outcomes. Effective implementation depends on qualified professionals who understand how to apply them in real-world environments.

Many of the professionals responsible for healthcare ICT design hold BICSI's Registered Communications Distribution Designer (RCDD®) credential – recognized globally as a benchmark for design expertise in telecommunications and data communications infrastructure.

Together, standards and professional qualifications establish the foundation for consistent, repeatable, and reliable infrastructure performance.

To support this, BICSI offers training aligned with ANSI/BICSI 004-2025 through its BICSI Connect platform, providing practical, application-focused learning for ICT professionals working in healthcare environments.

Essentials of ICT Design for Healthcare Facilities (BICSI 004 Standard Digital Copy and Training) – 8 CECs





– 8 CECs Locating and Sizing Telecom Spaces in Healthcare Facilities – 1 CEC

These courses translate standards into practice, equipping professionals with the knowledge needed to design, evaluate, and support ICT systems that meet the demands of modern healthcare facilities.

The ANSI/BICSI 004-2025 standard and related training courses are now available through BICSI.org.

About BICSI

BICSI is a global professional association and standards development organization advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) profession. Through internationally recognized standards, professional credentialing, and technical education, BICSI supports the professionals responsible for designing, installing, and managing the infrastructure that powers modern buildings, data centers, and connected environments worldwide.

SOURCE BICSI