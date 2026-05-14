Registration Opens for BICSI Beyond 2026, Focused on Aligning Connected Systems

BICSI's annual future-focused conference returns to Las Vegas to address fragmented systems driving risk, rework, and performance breakdowns in an increasingly connected world.

TAMPA, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When systems are designed, specified, and installed without full alignment, the consequences show up in costly rework, performance gaps, and project risk. As interconnected systems increase complexity, the cost of misalignment continues to rise.

Connected environments do not fail in isolation. BICSI Beyond 2026 brings infrastructure, technology, and building systems leaders together to address the planning, design, and execution risks that shape long-term performance.

Under the theme, "Systems in Sync: Powering the Connected Future," BICSI Beyond 2026 confronts a growing industry gap: systems are becoming more connected, but the way they are designed and delivered hasn't kept up. Professionals across the information and communications technology (ICT) community will come together to address how people, standards, and systems must align and what it takes to deliver environments that perform as intended.

"Technology keeps advancing, but successful projects still depend on people, systems, and standards working together," said John H. Daniels, CEO of BICSI. "BICSI Beyond 2026 brings the ICT community together to look at where projects break down, learn from real-world examples, and strengthen how connected environments are designed, built, and supported."

BICSI Beyond 2026 is built for professionals who are done working in silos and dealing with the consequences downstream. It focuses on what actually breaks down in the field, gaps between design and installation, decisions made without full infrastructure context, and systems that don't perform as intended once deployed. Through interactive sessions, Solution Rooms, and focused learning tracks, attendees will work through how systems come together across environments and what it takes to deliver them correctly from the start. This is where the industry defines how alignment should happen and what it takes to get there.

Attendee registration, exhibitor opportunities, session information, and additional event details are available at bicsi.org/beyond.

Who Is BICSI?

BICSI is the global authority advancing safe, secure, and reliable ICT infrastructure, defining the standards, education, and credentials professionals need to deploy technology projects.

SOURCE BICSI