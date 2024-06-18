BICSI Opens Registration for 2024 Fall Conference & Exhibition

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the preeminent resource for the information and communications technology (ICT) profession, has opened registration for its 2024 Fall Conference & Exhibition, to be held 15-19 September at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. This highly anticipated ICT event will provide a forum for professionals to gather for learning, networking, and discovering the latest in ICT innovation.

BICSI Fall Conference attendees can select from 12 Pre-Conference Masterclasses on 15-16 September, available for an additional fee and worth additional CECs. From 17-19 September, attendees can explore dozens of concurrent sessions. The masterclasses and concurrent sessions will cover topics such as Audiovisual, Optical Fiber, Wireless, Distributed Antenna Systems, and much more.

Alongside the informative sessions with real-world applications, attendees can access an Exhibit Hall bustling with the industry's top ICT brands, where they may discover the latest solutions and products. Participants may also listen to dozens of "What's New, What's It Do?" presentations from leading manufacturers, showcasing cutting-edge communications technology. Plus, the Conference will feature three keynote speakers, starting with Craig Scroggie as opening presenter, followed by Sean Roche delivering the midweek keynote, and Anthony Trucks closing the event.

Registration for the 2024 BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition includes admittance to the event sessions (general and concurrent); exhibitions and receptions; Conference experiences such as The Sphere Experience (for an added fee); and hosted lunch in the Exhibit Hall on Wednesday. Special Early Registration rates are available through 16 August, saving attendees U.S.$125 or more.

Special reduced hotel rates are available to Conference attendees at Harrah's Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, and The LINQ Hotel + Experience; these rates end 28 August.

Click here for registration, hotel details, and the latest information related to the BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition.

About BICSI: BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the ICT profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

SOURCE BICSI