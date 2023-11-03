BICSI Opens Registration for 2024 Winter Conference & Exhibition

News provided by

BICSI

03 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the preeminent information and communications technology (ICT) resource for the Connected World, has opened registration for its 2024 Winter Conference & Exhibition to be held 28 January - 1 February at Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida. Special reduced hotel rates are available to Conference attendees at the event venue until 28 December 2023.

This highly anticipated ICT event will provide a forum for professionals to gather for thought leadership, networking, and industry information-sharing with experts in the field.

Continue Reading

Registration for the 2024 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition includes admittance to the event sessions; Annual Business Meeting; Annual Awards Banquet where top ICT professionals will be recognized; exhibitions and receptions; lunch in the Exhibit Hall on Wednesday; and more. Special early bird registration rates are available through 29 December 2023. Registration is also available for BICSI ICT Direct – Winter 2024 – the virtual Conference option. This virtual event will run 1-31 March, and will include educational content from the 2024 BICSI Winter Conference.

The BICSI Winter Conference learning schedule includes several general and concurrent sessions on Tuesday-Thursday. Optional Pre-Conference Masterclasses will also be offered at additional cost Sunday-Monday. All sessions cover the entire spectrum of ICT, including new and emerging trends.

The 16th Annual Cabling Skills Challenge will take place at the Conference 29-30 January, during which participants will compete for the title of BICSI Installer of the Year and U.S.$5,000, as well as other distinctions. Current BICSI certified technicians and installers are qualified to enter the competition. Companies that sponsor this competitive event benefit from increased brand visibility while supporting ICT industry excellence and BICSI best practices.

In addition to dozens of informative sessions with real-world applications, the 2024 Winter Conference will feature an Exhibit Hall boasting the top brands in the ICT industry. There, attendees may network with representatives from companies from all over the world and learn about the latest ICT solutions and products. Attendees can also view What's New, What's It Do? presentations, and can experience new technology on display in the Technology Showcase.

About BICSI
BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders.

SOURCE BICSI

Also from this source

Support for Global ICT Industry Continues with BICSI South Pacific Affiliate Renewal

Support for Global ICT Industry Continues with BICSI South Pacific Affiliate Renewal

Support for the expansion of the information technology and telecommunications services industry in the South Pacific region continues with BICSI's...
Information and Communications Technology Industry Support Continues with BICSI Japan Renewal

Information and Communications Technology Industry Support Continues with BICSI Japan Renewal

Support for the expansion of the technology and telecommunications services industry in Japan continues with the renewal of the affiliate agreement...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.