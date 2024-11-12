BICSI Opens Registration for 2025 Winter Conference & Exhibition

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI , the leading global authority for the information and communications technology (ICT) profession, has opened registration for its 2025 Winter Conference & Exhibition , 2-6 February at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. This highly anticipated ICT event will provide a forum for professionals to gather for learning, networking, and discovering the latest in ICT innovation.

BICSI has announced that the 2025 Winter Conference will feature eight NEW educational tracks. These tracks include:

BICSI, the leading global authority for the ICT profession, has opened registration for its 2025 Winter Conference. Post this

Advancements in Intelligent Infrastructure,

Advancements in Wireless Technologies,

AI Technologies Driving Business Transformation,

AV and Security Integration for Next-Generation Environments,

Data Center Excellence: Optimizing Operations and Ensuring Business Continuity,

Empowering ICT Professionals: Strategies, Best Practices, and Skills Development,

Exploring New Frontiers: Emerging Applications and Innovations, and

Sustainable Infrastructure Development.

These will be covered through Pre-Conference Masterclasses, offering in-depth sessions on 2-3 February for an additional fee, and through concurrent sessions 4-5 February, included with event registration.

Also available as an add-on experience is the off-site EduTour, on Monday, 3 February. Those who register for this event will receive a behind-the-scenes look at Orlando International Airport, Terminal C – one of the first LEED® v4-certified airport campuses in the world.

"Our 2025 Winter Conference is designed to empower ICT professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to stay ahead of this rapidly evolving industry," said BICSI's CEO, John H. Daniels, CNM, FACHE, FHIMSS, CPHIMS. "This year's Conference offers an unmatched opportunity for professionals to engage with cutting-edge content and education."

In addition to innovative education, attendees can access an Exhibit Hall where they can explore industry's top ICT brands, with the latest solutions and products. The Conference will feature three keynote speakers: Chris Stott, Daniel Gutwein, and Kevin Brown. The 2025 Winter Conference & Exhibition will also include two other exciting events: the BICSI Annual Awards Banquet and the 17th Annual Cabling Skills Challenge.

Registration for the 2025 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition includes admittance to the event sessions (general and concurrent); exhibitions and receptions; the Annual Awards Banquet; Cabling Skills Challenge competition; and hosted lunch in the Exhibit Hall on Wednesday. Early Registration rates are available through 10 January, with savings of up to U.S.$350.

If you are interested in exhibiting, sponsoring, or advertising for the Conference, contact Business Development Manager Courtney Best Nalls at [email protected] or 813-352-0660.

