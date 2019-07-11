BICSI Opens Registration for the Premier ICT Infrastructure Event of the Fall Season

TAMPA, Fla., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community, has opened registration for its Fall Conference & Exhibition to be held in Las Vegas, NV, at the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Convention Center on 29 September – 3 October 2019. This highly anticipated event will provide an in-person forum for intellectual thought leadership, industry best practices and innovation through technical presentations delivered by industry experts and an expansive Exhibit Hall featuring the latest technology services and products from top ICT companies.

Generating the highest number of technical paper submissions of any BICSI conference to date, the BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition program consists of a dozen Pre-Conference Seminars available Sunday, 29 September through Monday, 30 September and over 22 Conference Sessions beginning Tuesday, 1 October through Thursday, 3 October with Concurrent Sessions on Wednesday, allowing attendees to design their own conference experience.

Presentations will cover critical topics that are shaping the ever-changing ICT landscape, including:

New & Emerging Applications such as 5G

Smart Cities / Intelligent Buildings

Internet of Things (IoT)

Data Centers

Power over Ethernet (PoE)

Audiovisual

Wireless and Distributed Antennae Systems (DAS)

Optical Fiber & Passive Optical Networks (PON)

ICT Professional Development

And more

In addition to highly informative educational sessions with real-world applicability, the BICSI Fall Conference will feature a world-class exhibition teeming with more than 100 of the industry's top names in the business. Here, professionals will network with representatives from companies from around the world while learning about the newest ICT solutions both on the floor and on stage at the BICSI Theater, which will feature What's New, What's It Do? product presentations on the latest products and services.

Registration for the 2019 BICSI Fall Conference includes all conference materials; admittance to conference sessions (general and concurrent), exhibitions and receptions; and a continental breakfast and lunch in the Exhibit Hall on Wednesday. Special early bird registration rates are available through 30 August 2019, offering a savings of $100 or more.

Additional training opportunities, such as Training Classes and Pre-Conference Seminars, are available at an additional cost. These added training options provide extra opportunities to earn Continuing Education Credits (CEC), in addition to CECs earned from conference attendance.

Special reduced rates are available to BICSI conference attendees at the conference hotel, the Mandalay Bay Hotel & Convention Center, and the Delano Las Vegas Hotel located within the Mandalay Bay complex. Discounted rates end 26 August 2019.

Visit bicsi.org/fall for registration, hotel information and all the latest updates.

Interested in exhibiting at the BICSI Fall Conference & Exhibition? Contact Exhibit Sales & Marketing Manager, Courtney Nalls, at cnalls@bicsi.org or at 813.769.1842.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) community and currently serves more than 26,000 memberships and credentials. BICSI is the preeminent global resource for ICT credentials, standards, knowledge transfer and career development.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

SOURCE BICSI

Related Links

http://www.bicsi.org

