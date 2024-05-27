BICSI Unveils New CALA Affiliate to Empower ICT Professionals in the Caribbean and Latin America

TAMPA, Fla., May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) professional association, proudly announces BICSI CALA, its latest affiliate covering the Caribbean, Central America, and South America. This strategic alliance highlights BICSI's dedication to progressing the ICT profession worldwide.

Formed through an agreement with CALA Telecom Partners, S.A., BICSI CALA joins BICSI's global affiliate network, which includes BICSI Japan, BICSI South Pacific, and BICSI India. The addition of BICSI CALA will expand access to professional development opportunities for ICT practitioners in the region.

BICSI CALA aims to provide ICT professionals with advanced training, certifications, and industry-specific events, enhancing skills and fostering innovation across the Caribbean and Latin American territories.

"Our newest affiliate, BICSI CALA, represents an amplification of our mission in Latin America and the Caribbean," says John H. Daniels, BICSI's chief executive officer. "This collaboration allows us to focus on serving BICSI members and other ICT professionals in and around the region and to work with them to help build the Connected World of tomorrow."

Since the BICSI Board of Directors recognized CALA as a district in 2012, it has significantly progressed thanks to the tireless efforts of many dedicated volunteers. What began with limited activities has now flourished into the formation of the BICSI CALA affiliate, which is ready to meet the local needs of ICT professionals across the territory, offering tailored activities and programs designed to advance the profession.

"This is an exciting moment in our shared commitment to advancing the ICT profession in the Caribbean and Latin America," says Miguelangel Ochoa, founder of CALA Telecom Partners, S.A., "We are thrilled to collaborate with BICSI to drive innovation and opportunity within these vibrant communities."

About BICSI:

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the ICT profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

About CALA Telecom Partners, S.A.

CALA Telecom Partners', S.A., mission is to support education, training, and promotion related to advancing the technical proficiency, efficiency, performance, and safety of telecommunications services, networks, data centers, and digital transformation technologies. With its headquarters in Panama City, Panama, it is focused on supporting the ICT market in Latin America and the Caribbean.

SOURCE BICSI