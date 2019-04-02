BICSI Welcomes Keynote Speakers for 2019 ICT Canada--Presented by BICSI

TAMPA, Fla., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the global association leading the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) community, is pleased to welcome Wes Johnston and Phill Nosworthy as the Keynote Speakers for 2019 ICT Canada—Presented by BICSI on 8-10 April at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Wes Johnston is the CEO of the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) with more than 25 years of experience delivering global solutions in ICT. His strategic and financial modeling acumen combined with a solid track record of creating winning sales models and commercializing new products and services have made him an accomplished board member and public speaker.

Johnston is driven by a passionate commitment to excellence and by the belief that successful leadership requires the highest levels of integrity, passion, innovation and humility. During his keynote address, he will share his insight on the future of ICT and impart his keen sense of how business, government and associations should work together to drive industry innovation.

Phill Nosworthy is an executive advisor, speaker and writer in the subject areas that surround making business and life meaningful. His insights into personal mastery and the future of work have gained him a following of Fortune listed companies such as Apple, ING, Universal Music and the Commonwealth Bank, among others.

He has worked in more than 50 cities and 25 countries globally, and is the founder of Switch L+D, a digital-first learning and development practice. In his keynote address Nosworthy will demonstrate how to create impactful experiences that transform teams, imparting techniques and tools that have only ever been reserved for the highest performers of Fortune 500 companies.

ICT Canada showcases technical content from industry leaders with five pre-conference seminars, with one featuring an exclusive EduTour of Cisco Canada's headquarters, and 16 conference presentations, including sessions in the Exhibit Hall on the new Tech Innovation Stage. Just a few of the conference presentations include:

The Modern Workspace: Wired and Wireless AV Collaboration

Intelligent Buildings and PoE Lighting: Unleashing IoT and Opportunity in the ICT Industry for Savings

Green Building Codes, Standards, Metrics & Rating/Certification Systems

Rise of Machines – How IoT Will Transform Our World

More information and registration for the 2019 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition can be found at bicsi.org/ictcanada.

