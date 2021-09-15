BiCupid Launches BiWeek Offer To Celebrate Bisexuality Day

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a professional dating site, BiCupid manages to help plenty of bisexual singles and couples find the right partner. Recently, it has announced the BiWeek September promotion campaign to celebrate Bisexuality Day on September 23.

With the upcoming bisexuality day, BiCupid has launched different offers on membership ex-tension. Members will get an additional membership of 10 days, 1 month, and 3 months on membership upgrades of 1, 3, and 6 months respectively until September 30.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of bisexual couples on BiCupid has increased by 30%. 56% of bisexual women said they prefer looking for a relationship in virtual online dating rather than dating someone in real life. 61% of bisexual men said they would have real dates and enjoy a short time touch. BiCupid launches this BiWeek offer to help members stay on virtual dating online and secure safe.

"We are aware of the importance of the bisexual day and so we wanted to offer something good for the members so that they could enjoy some extra perks on the day meant to celebrate their love. We sometimes feel that it is little effort that end up making it easier for such couples to seek love." Stated Jennifer Malia, the spokesperson of the BiCupid.

About BiCupid

Since 2001, BiCupid packs the best of privacy to ensure that bisexual members and other LGBTQ members can interact easily and therefore enjoy the whole online dating scenario. BiCupid devotes to create a platform without judgment for all bisexuals, queers, and other LGBTQ friends to meet new friends.

For more information about the promotion, please visit www.bicupid.com

Now, the BiCupid app is available on App Store and Google Play.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Jennifer Malia

SOURCE BiCupid.com