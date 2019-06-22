BiCupid Launches Exclusive Member Sign-up Offer For Pride Month

The month of June is "Pride month". To encourage more bi-sexual men and women to date and enjoy the same experiences, all new users online can enjoy an exclusive membership offer: Buy Three-Month Premium Membership & Get Extra One-Month For Free. The Pride Month offer is only available until the end of June. Also, BiCupid has changed the official logo to a Rainbow Version in the early this month like any other social platform.

"We always take part in different LGBTQ events and activities. We'd love to show our support to help members to stand out and speak out their sex orientation," said Lawrence, a BiCupid spokesperson. "It is reported that many bisexual people have been discriminated, misinterpreted and abused in their daily life. Individuals are considered to be the basis of gender struggle to find homosexual or heterosexual relationships. So we try the best to build a positive and friendly community and connect bisexual singles, bi-couples and bi-curious people to meet, chat and date."



"Unfortunately, bi-sexual people are stigmatized by both gay and straight individuals. On BiCupid, Bi-sexual men and women can share experiences – both good and bad – of dating the opposite sex. We welcome bi-sexual individuals with open arms and make them feel more comfortable in their own choice."



Since 2003, BiCupid has been initially created to connect like-minded bi-sexual men and women to explore dating. Now, BiCupid app is available on both App Store and Google Play.



